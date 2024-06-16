Lindsay Amber Eileen Dolson, Toronto, Canada teacher at Cambridge high school loses teaching license after hearing reveals educator had sexual relationship with former female student along with other lurid details including the educator grooming victim to have threesome with her husband. No criminal charges filed.

A high school teacher in Canada has lost her license over accusations she had a long-running sexual relationship with a former female student, following a retinue of lurid details involving the educator and her alleged victim during a hearing last week.

Lindsay Amber Eileen Dolson had been teaching at an unnamed school in Cambridge, Toronto at the time, during which she ‘committed acts that, in all circumstances, would reasonably be regarded by members as disgraceful,’ a discipline committee wrote.

They further branded the educator’s actions from about 2014 to 2015 to be both ‘dishonorable or unprofessional,’ and ‘engaged in conduct unbecoming [of] a member [of the Ontario College of Teachers].’

The Discipline Committee of the Ontario College of Teachers found her guilty of professional misconduct on June 6 the Toronto Sun reported.

The investigation committee alleged Dolson ‘abused a student or students psychologically or emotionally,’ and ‘committed acts that, in all circumstances, would reasonably be regarded by members as disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional,’ and ‘engaged in conduct unbecoming a member.’

According to the college, the student was left suffering from ‘adverse emotional and psychological effects’ as a result of the Waterloo District School Board educator’s ‘conduct from in or about 2014 to in or about 2015.’

An October 31, 2023 notice described in-person meetings where the educator and her victim discussed having sex.

It said the student was at Dolson’s house on one or more occasions and they also had breakfast together where they discussed whether they should have sex.

Then, on Aug. 29, 2014, the student allegedly went to the Dolson’s home where she was offered an alcoholic drink and the two engaged in sexual activity. It goes on to say that the teacher asked the student to keep it a secret, while also telling her husband about the incident.

According to the Notice of Hearing dated Oct. 31, 2023:

— From February 2014 to about June 2014, Dolson had inappropriate interactions with Student 1 while she was attending the school.

— Dolson allegedly had numerous private and personal discussions with the student, often complimenting her and telling her that her own nipples were pierced. She allegedly gave the student her phone number and rides home.

— On or about June 27, 2014, Student 1 graduated. Starting in July, Dolson allegedly engaged in ‘an inappropriate relationship‘ with the student.

— According to the hearing notice, Dolson sent the student inappropriate messages about her ‘sexual orientation, sexual preferences, and/or sexual history, including her current sexual practices with her husband and/or other women.’

— She also sent photos of her breasts to Student 1, along with other body parts either wearing revealing clothing or naked. Other photos Dolson allegedly sent the student were photos of women doing yoga, accompanied by sexual comments. She also asked for a photo of the student’s breasts.

— The teacher also allegedly encouraged the student to m*sturbate and talked techniques with her, and telling her to keep their interactions ‘hush-hush’.

— A threesome with Dolson’s husband also came up in conversation.

— Dolson also allegedly asked the student about her sexual orientation, preferences and sexual history and encouraged her to make a play for a friend the girl was interested in.

— On Aug. 2, 2014, the student went to Dolson’s home where she was allegedly offered an alcoholic drink. Then, the student was seated on the bed when the teacher allegedly began undressing and kissing the student before performing oral sex and penetrating her. The hearing notice said the student was also offered a vibrator.

— Over the next four years, Dolson was keenly interested in the former student’s sex life and the pair continued the relationship via text messages. The educator asked the student if they could ‘be together again.’

On April 23, 2020, the college moved Dolson’s status to inactive and nonpracticing.

The school where Dolson had taught was not named nor was the student’s age.

Dolson, who the college says got her Bachelor of Arts from Trent University in 2002, has not been charged by police.