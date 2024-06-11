Alexsia Saldaris and Jennifer Larson, Janesville, Wisconsin teachers resign following allegations of inappropriate behavior including sending student racy lingerie images and inquiring about having a foursome.

Two female high school teachers in Wisconsin have resigned after allegedly trying to set up a foursome with students after sharing ‘racy images’ of lingerie on social media.

Alexsia Saldaris quit Joseph Craig High School in Janesville, Wisconsin, on April 22 and Jennifer Larson on May 14 after a probe by the school district following allegations of ‘inappropriate behavior.’

Both teachers were on a class trip with a male student on April 7 to 9 and the investigation found incriminating Snapchat messages the educators allegedly sent the boy.

‘involving cuddling, flirting, and the implication of alcohol ‘

Saldaris admitted to sending the student five photos of herself in lingerie and kissing the student during the trip, the district’s report summary read according to WMTV-15.

Larson admitted to exchanging messages with the student ‘involving cuddling, flirting, and the implication of alcohol‘.

The messages both teachers sent told the student they wanted to cuddle and ‘have fun’ with him, and asked if another student could join in.

Saldaris then met the student on April 9 and gave him the keys to a school district van used on the trip so he could ‘take laps’ of the car park.

While she was changing her shoes in the back of the van, the pair kissed, according to the report summary.

Later that evening the teacher sent the student racy photos of herself, and made plans in Snapchat messages to meet the next weekend.

‘Our relationship needs to end!’

Nothing more happened between any of the trio that weekend, but the situation began to unravel the day after the trip according to the dailymail.

Larson reported her colleague to Craig High Principal Alison Bjoin for letting the student drive the van.

Saldaris responded by sending the student a Snapchat message that morning telling him ‘relationship’ needed to end to which the boy agreed, the report summary stated.

Then on the morning of April 11, another teacher confronted a group of students who were laughing around a phone, and saw the photos of Saldaris.

The teacher went straight to Bjoin saying she was ’95 per cent sure’ the photos they were laughing at were of Saldaris in lingerie.

Criminal charges?

School officials confronted the teachers as they found out more about what happened, and both admitted what they did.

They were put on administrative leave on April 12, with the school district launching an investigation.

Larson was Craig High’s advisor for the Wisconsin DCEA, a program for student future leaders and entrepreneurs, which Saldaris was in as a student.

The report detailed how a teacher who found out about the Snapchat messages and the teachers’ conduct on the trip told some ‘prominent’ local residents, who then notified the school district.

Larson also admitted on another occasion that she told a male student a girl he was seeing wasn’t ‘good enough’ for him.

Saldaris worked for the district for one year, while Larson worked in the school system for 11 years.

The Janesville Police Department is now investigating to determine if any crime was committed and will refer their findings to the Rock County District Attorney.