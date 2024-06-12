Lilly Gaddis trad-wife TikTok influencer refuses to apologize for using N-word during cooking video as she now becomes new face of alt right movement and conservative provocateur.

A trad-wife influencer who lost her job after refusing to apologise for using the n-word in now viral video has defended her actions, insisting it is her first amendment right to speak her mind. In the process the social media influencer has also now found herself becoming an alt right provocateur…

In a TikTok posted on her now-deactivated account, the trad-wife influencer discussed the misconception of women being gold diggers, using racist and offensive terms including ‘fresh off the boat,’ to make her case.

But the real surprise came when Gaddis, who’s white, went on to say, ‘Everybody I know who’s married right now, they’re married to broke-ass n***as.’

As the TikTok made the rounds on social media, Llddie’s now-former employer Rophe of the Carolinas distanced itself from the ‘inflammatory remarks’ made by a ‘newly hired employee.’

The business—which provides ‘non-medical care for the elderly, disabled and others’ and works to ‘maintain the quality of life’ for its clients— went on to announce that Gaddis was ‘no longer with the company.’

The statement continued, ‘We are owned and operated by [an] African American female and [are an] immigrant owned business and handled the situation as quickly as we could. We want to assure you that we are committed to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and respectful work environment where all individuals are valued and respected. … We appreciate the support and trust of our community, and we are dedicated to earning back any confidence that may have been shaken by this unfortunate incident.’

But there was more to come.

In a follow-up video, Llddis said that her TikTok ‘upset members of a certain community,” and after doing ‘a deep dive, do a soul-search,’ she ‘still couldn’t find a care.’

A message at the end of the clip reads a quote from late published Larry Flint: ‘If the First Amendment is intended to protect anything, it’s intended to protect offensive speech. If you’re not going to offend anyone, you don’t need protection.’

In subsequent tweets, Gaddis doubled down on her use of the N-word, posting, ‘The ‘n***a’ that was heard around the world.’

The controversy soon led to a few alt right personalities coming from out of the woods and hoisting their support for the trad-wife influencer.

Posted Alex Jones of Infowars, ‘I think I am in love!’

But not to be undone was former unrepentant poster boy of the alt right movement, Milo Yiannopoulos who wrote, ‘I’m taking it upon myself to clear my sweet angel’s name. Watch this space.’

To which Lily responded, ‘I’’l always choose you darling.’

Leading to Milo re-tweeting, ‘All my happiness depends on you now@llddiis’

Indeed.

Which then elicited the following response from Gaddis who seemingly was all too much having a fun time and enjoying being anointed America’s new favorite racist and ‘conservative provocateur’.

‘Thanks black community for helping to launch my new career in conservative media!’ she tweeted. ‘You all played your role well like the puppets you are.’