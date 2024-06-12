DoorDash driver fired after video captures him using N-word against black customer

DoorDash driver fired after doorbell video captures him using N-word against black customer in Nashville, who then uploaded incident under her TikTok account of Christina Derrica, with post going viral.

A DoorDash driver has been fired after surveillance video captured the worker using the N-word as he delivered an order to a black woman’s porch last week.

The employee’s firing comes after video of the incident was uploaded by TikTok user Christina Derrica. The video has since been viewed upwards of 3.2 million times.

Doorbell surveillance shows the unidentified man approaching the door of a house in Nashville, and saying loudly enough that the audio was clearly captured by the Ring camera: ‘Here’s your food n*****.’

@christina.derrica In This version the slur is bleeped out , so hopefully tiktok doesnt take it down. And YES it was the HARD ER. Doordash fired him but i still have NO CLUE who this man is ♬ original sound – ChristinaTheeDemo

‘Fire him IMMEDIATELY, HELLO @DoorDash.’

The delivery driver appears to look inside the bag before backing away and taking a picture of the delivery to confirm it had been deposited.

The unrepentant man, proceeds to use the racial slur once again, saying, ‘Chow down n*****,’ as he walks away.

But retribution was not too far behind…

‘Did he not see my Ring camera?’ wrote Derrica in the caption of the video she shared.

She also called out the company in her post, adding, ‘Fire him IMMEDIATELY, HELLO @DoorDash.’

In a subsequent letter the company Derrica also posted to her TikTok, DoorDash confirmed the driver had been fired and apologized for the incident.

‘Please know that the type of behavior you described has no place on the DoorDash platform, or anywhere else, and is a violation of our safety policies.

‘I want to assure you that we have investigated this incident and taken appropriate action by removing this dasher from the platform.’

Unrepentant racism

In response to an inquiry from the Atlanta Black Star, which reported on the incident, the company confirmed the employee had been fired, and added: ‘There’s no place for hate on the platform.’

‘We’re horrified and appalled by this incident,’ a spokesperson said via email. ‘Make no mistake – we have zero tolerance for racism. This incident violates both our policies and what we believe in.

‘We have deactivated this Dasher account and reached out to the customer.’

Viewers across social media were shocked and disheartened by the content of the video.

‘I did not expect that. The gasp that just came out of me,’ wrote one TikTok viewer.

‘Some people have way too much hate in their heart. Oh my god,’ another commented.

‘The fact that I KNOW he had to see your Ring camera and still proceeded to say it twice is scary,’ posted another user. ‘Be careful.’

Others meanwhile said they would have attempted to confront the man to see if he had the audacity to use the slur during a face-to-face interaction.

The driver has not been identified or located. It remains unclear what triggered his reaction, or if he was simply expressing racist sentiments he harbors.