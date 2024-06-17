Teen, 15, tries to stab mom to death as she slept

Lexi Jade Brown, Gulfport, Mississippi teen, arrested for stabbing her mother multiple times as she slept and is charged with attempted murder. Teen complained that the parent was trying to ‘suppress the black in her.’

A 15 year old Mississippi girl ‘pre-occupied with the occult’ has been accused of trying to fatally stab her mother as the parent slept at a Gulfport residence Thursday night.

Lexi Jade Brown upon her arrest was charged with attempted murder and first-degree arson. She was taken to the Harrison County jail, with bond set at $1.25 million.

During the early morning hours of Friday, June 14, Gulfport Police were called to 13000 block of Dee Avenue about 2:33 a.m. in reference to someone being cut, a press release from the police department stated.

On scene, they found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Investigators learned the victim was asleep when she woke to find Brown attacking her with a knife, then tried to start a fire in the residence.

The un-identified victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators now suspect the teen trying to kill her own mother in relation to ‘occult beliefs’ the teen may have held.

When investigators interviewed her, Brown said she had been planning to kill the victim because she was ‘weird’ and ‘suppressing the black in her.’

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.