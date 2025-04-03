Hailey Okula aka Nurse Hailey dies from complications giving birth to her newborn baby son after a two year struggle getting pregnant. Her husband, new dad, Matthew Okula reflects on losing his wife but gaining a son as the internet is left in tears.

Define tragic irony? A popular nursing influencer who gained a vast following sharing her struggles getting pregnant — died from complications of giving birth birth last month.

Hailey Okula — an ER nurse known online as Nurse Hailey — died from unspecified complications after giving birth to her son, Crew, late last month, her husband, Matthew Okula, shared on Instagram Tuesday.

How a nursing influencer’s desire to bring life to the world cost her own life

‘Words cannot convey the depth of the loss I feel,’ the spouse wrote alongside a video collage of their relationship.

‘Hailey was more than I could have ever dreamed of in a wife and partner,’ the grieving husband told his wife’s 430,000 followers.

‘She was gorgeous, smart, hardworking, passionate, trustworthy, and, above all else, unbelievably loyal. For nearly 13 years, she stood by my side in the hardest of times, loving me endlessly, even when I felt undeserving of that love. She was my everything.’

Nurse Hailey grew her large following from sharing her infertility struggles in a two-year journey to get pregnant through IVF.

After ‘dealing with infertility for almost two years,’ Hailey shared the ‘indescribable’ news that she was pregnant on Sept. 17, 2024, and she went on to share clips and updates throughout her pregnancy alongside her husband Matthew, who works for the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

Hailey Okula husband and new dad, Matthew Okula reflects

‘From my infertility problems, to my husband’s infertility problems, to us having to create a special probe because we both carry the same genetic disease, lotsssss of meds and lots of money, the journey has been hard, but so worth it,’ the influencer wrote at the time.

Hailey went into cardiac arrest moments after giving birth to Crew, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

‘She wanted to be mom so incredibly bad,’ the proud new dad told the outlet while holding their newborn son on his lap.

The new dad recalled how ‘overjoyed’ they were to finally be expecting Crew.

‘Words can’t describe how badly we wanted to be parents,’ the father shared in Tuesday’s tragic announcement.

‘I will never forget the moment I broke down, apologizing for the toll the process would take on her. She held my face, looked into my eyes, and said, ‘We are a team, and we’ll get through this together,’‘ he wrote.

Hailey Okula new baby, Crew- the legacy of his mother’s love

Thousands of Okula’s followers responded to the news with condolences — with many saying how her content helped them through nursing school or their own infertility struggles.

‘I am truly shocked and heartbroken for your entire family; there are no words. Hailey was such a light in this nursing community. She and I messaged back and forth throughout our pregnancies and I am devastated to hear this news,’ one follower wrote.

Added another: ‘She was my nurse during one of my toughest hospitalizations. I’ll never forget her kindness and quick help.’

‘Absolutely devastating. She helped me and so many other people through the trenches of nursing school. I am so sorry!!’ stated another.

‘I can’t believe this! She was soooo excited about becoming a new mom,’ another added. ‘She even replied to my comment, saying thank you when I told her she was the best content producer for her ER skits…I WILL MISS HER!!!’

A description on a GoFundMe set up to help Matthew and baby Crew read, ‘On what should have been the happiest day of their lives, Firefighter Matt Okula experienced the unimaginable.’

‘They faced every challenge together, determined to build the family they had dreamed of for so long. But in an instant, that dream was shattered,” the page continued, adding that Matthew was now preparing to “navigate life as a single father while grieving the love of his life.’

‘Matt is not one to ask for help—but those who know him, especially his brothers and sisters in the fire service, know the kind of man he is. A man who has dedicated his life to protecting others. Now, it’s our turn to protect him,’ the post concluded.

The GoFundMe has surpassed its goal of $250K, reaching $269K as as of Thursday afternoon, April 3.