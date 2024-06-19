Chassidy Gardner, McDonald’s worker arrested firing at customer after botched order complaint at Lakeland, Florida drive thru outlet.

Are you Mcluving it? A Florida McDonald’s employee is alleged to have fired at a customer who were unhappy with their order at a Lakelands drive thru, police said.

Chassidy Gardner, 22 was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly threw drinks at a customer who said their order was incorrect, chased them outside with a gun and fired two shots at them on Friday, June 14, according to a Lakeland Police Department.

Police were called at about 1 a.m. after an argument between a customer and the fast food employee resulted in shots being fired. The fracas occurred after the worker taking exception to the customer’s claim that their order had been botched.

‘McMayhem!’

In a Facebook post titled, McMAYHEM, (do you suppose…?) Lakeland Police stated an aggrieved Gardner is alleged to have chased the un-identified customer outside the drive-thru and fired two rounds at the customer’s vehicle, hitting the automobile at least once. No injuries were reported.

Noted an arrest affidavit: ‘Gardner then said one of the occupants of the [vehicle] must have overheard Gardner say she doesn’t get paid enough. Gardner stated the occupants of the vehicle then began a verbal altercation with her.’

The affidavit confirmed Gardner saying the weapon used was her pink, blue and purple Glock.

Gardner was detained at the Polk County Jail until June 15 when, according to public jail records, she was bailed out for $15,000.

When reached for comment Tuesday, McDonald’s franchisee Lanny Sumpter said: ‘The safety and wellbeing of my customers and crew is paramount to me as a business owner, and I am shocked and disturbed by the actions of this employee. Violence of any kind is never tolerated in my organization, and the employee has been terminated following a number of organizational policy violations. We will continue to work with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.’