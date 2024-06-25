Teen driver covered in dry blood refuses to say how it got...

Aaron Richard, Tarrant County, Texas teen driver covered in mystery dry blood as authorities seek to determine whose blood is found on 19 year old and vehicle after refusing to cooperate with authorities.

A Texas teen found covered in dried blood inside his wrecked pickup truck is refusing refusing to cooperate with law enforcement as they now seek to try to find out whose blood it may be.

Aaron Richard, 18, was found inside his white, single-cab 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck by deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office circa 2am, Monday morning after they responded to a ‘major accident’ off Interstate 20 in Fort Worth, according to a statement on Facebook.

As they arrived, deputies noticed ‘a large amount of dried blood on the pickup and the suspect.’

When asked about where the blood came from and how he came to be covered in it, TSCO say Richard refused to explain or help officers in their investigation.

‘There is noticeable damage to the driver’s side door, the tailgate, and front left quarter panel,’ the released statement noted.

Deputies also noticed ‘a large amount of blood along the driver’s side A-frame, as well as the outside of the bed.’

Authorities suspect the blood found on Richard and his truck does not belong to him and was not a result of the crash, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Authorities did not disclose whether the discovered blood was human or animal.

The 18-year-old was arrested at the scene for driving while intoxicated and booked into the Lon Evans Corrections Center.

The sheriff’s office did not specify whether investigators believe anybody is in danger or has been killed.

Probation at risk

Officials have also not yet revealed what may have led up to Richard crashing the truck or if the teen required any medical attention following the wreck.

He was released on a $500 bond Monday evening, according to arrest records.

Richard is serving a six-month probationary sentence for a disorderly conduct charge in Haltom City, about five miles outside Forth Worth, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

A charge of driving while intoxicated could possibly impact his probation.

Law enforcement is asking for the public to come forward with any information they may have that could shed light on what happened and why Richard and his truck were covered in the blood.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call their Criminal Investigation Division on 817-884-1305.