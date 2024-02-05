The arrest of Patrick Mahomes Sr. the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes is the latest DWI arrest for the father and the latest in a slew of legal runs ins for the family.

The father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and a former MLB pitcher, 53, was booked in the Smith County Jail in Tyler, Texas over the weekend according to jail records.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested on suspicion of a DWI on Saturday.

The arrest comes off a series of run ins with the law for the Mahomes family, including sex crime and battery charges.

Ongoing legal fracas

Mahomes Sr. is now facing a charge of DWI for the third time or more, per arrest records, with bond set at $10,000.

Mahomes Sr. has been arrested a total of six times for driving while intoxicated, according to public booking records – twice in 2012, twice in 2018, once in 2019, and now once in 2024.

On his DWI charge in 2018, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 days in county jail on weekends during 2019 and 2020 according to the Bleacher Report.

Before that, the athlete faced charges after getting into a one-car accident in 1994, the outlet reported.

He was also arrested and charged with public intoxication during a game between Texas Christian University (TCU) and Texas Tech, his son’s alma mater, in 2016, per Bleacher Report.

Mahomes Sr.’s arrest comes about just ahead of his son’s Super Bowl LVIII game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Ongoing family legal run ins with the law

Mahomes Sr. was an MLB pitcher from 1992 to 2003. He played for the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburg Pirates.

He also earned himself a spot in the Sioux Falls Canaries Hall of Fame, and he is currently the host of The Big Mahomes Show, a weekly podcast that ‘pulls the curtain back on professional sports with coverage of all things sports,’ according to the series’ Instagram page.

This is not the Mahomes family’s first run in with the law. The Chiefs quarterback’s younger brother Jackson was arrested on a warrant for aggravated sexual battery and booked into a Kansas jail in 2023.

In January this year, three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery were dropped after a judge approved a request from prosecutors to have them dropped.

A fourth charge — misdemeanor battery — remains, and Jackson Mahomes pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Thrust in the limelight

Jackson Mahomes’ attorney, Brandan Davies, said in a statement that his client ‘has done nothing wrong. We had full confidence that the truth of the matter would ultimately be revealed.’

The original charges accused Jackson Mahomes, a 23-year-old social media influencer, of crimes that occurred February 25 at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City.

Investigators said Mahomes shoved a waiter who tried to come into a room where he was with the restaurant’s owner, Aspen Vaughn.

After the waiter left, Mahomes grabbed Vaughn by the throat and forcefully kissed her three different times without her consent, prosecutors alleged.

Mahomes Sr. shares sons Mahomes Jr. and Jackson Mahomes with ex-wife Randi Martin. He is also dad to Zoe Mahomes, his daughter from a relationship following his split with Martin in 2006.

It is unclear as of Sunday afternoon if Mahomes Sr. has posted bond and whether the former athlete great would seek out rehab for his ongoing alcoholism.

The latest family legal run could put the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback on the back-foot as the son yet again is forced to address ongoing family strife along with potentially compromising lucrative endorsement deals.