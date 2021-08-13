: About author bio at bottom of article.

Shamaya Lynn Altamonte Springs Florida woman accidentally shot dead by toddler while on work Zoom call after child finds loaded gun in the house.

A Florida mom was accidentally shot and killed by her toddler Wednesday as co-workers watched in horror on a Zoom call, according to a report.

Shamaya Lynn, 21, was on the conference call when suddenly a loud bang rang out and Lynn fell backward as a toddler stood in the background, Altamonte Springs police said in a statement.

A person on the call phoned 911 when Lynn never returned to Zoom.

She was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the statement.

‘Investigators determined that the injury was caused by a toddler who found a loaded handgun, which was left unsecured by an adult in the apartment,’ the statement said.

An avoidable death

WESH reported that Lynn was the child’s mother and the gun belonged to the toddler’s father.

‘To anyone and everyone tuning into this story if you own a firearm please keep it locked and secured,’ Officer Roberto Ruiz Jr. told WESH. ‘Incidents like this can be avoided.’

The toddler was one of Lynn and the man’s two young children. Both are now in the care of relatives, according to WESH.

Detectives are working with the Seminole County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if the gun’s owner will face charges, cops said.

Altamonte Springs is a city of around 43,800 just north of Orlando.

There were at least 369 unintentional shootings by children younger than 18 last year, with 142 deaths, according to the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, which tracks reports.

In February, a 25-year-old mother was shot dead in North Carolina after one of her five kids found a pistol inside her purse.

And in April, a toddler in Houston discovered an unlocked gun and killed his eight-month-old baby brother.