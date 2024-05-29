: About author bio at bottom of article.

TN teen shot dead after graduation after shooter thought gun was unloaded

Lily Basil, Franklin, Tennessee girl accidentally shot dead by Matthew Roufail one day after graduating from high school. Shooter said he thought rifle was unloaded when weapon discharged.

A Tennessee teenage girl who had graduated high school the day before was accidentally shot and killed by a fellow 18-year-old after the shooter believed his AR-15 style rifle to have been unloaded.

Lily Basil had graduated from Page High School in Franklin, TN, on Friday when she was ‘accidentally’ shot dead by 18-year-old Matthew Roufail the following day.

Roufail was charged with criminal homicide with bond was set at $150,000.

Gun violence

The teen told police that he shot Basil with a .22 caliber rifle on Saturday night, while stressing that the shooting wasn’t intentional, Newschannel5 reported.

The gun was retrieved from the trunk of a vehicle where Basil and Roufail had gathered. Police did not disclose how Basil and Roufail knew each other.

While Basil graduated Paige High School in Franklin on Friday, Roufail had his commencement ceremony at nearby Ravenhood High School, located 10 miles away, on the same day, according to the Williamson Herald.

Following the shooting, Basil was rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The high school where she attended is now holding grief counseling sessions for students.

‘The Page High family mourns the loss of 2024 graduate Lily Basil. Lily was a light; she was kind, sweet and extremely respectful,’ Page High School principal Dr. Katie Hill wrote in a statement.

‘Her smile lit up every room she entered.’

Tributes paid to gun violence victim

‘Though she was newer to the Page community, she quickly embraced the Patriot spirit and was a friend to everyone she met.

‘Page faculty, staff and students will dearly miss Lily, and we are committed to honoring her memory by sharing her light.’

School leaders said the community plans to honor the teen by lighting a candle or by turning on a porch light on Friday evening.

Friends paid tribute to the fallen girl on social media.

‘Lily, thank you for becoming one of our best friends in these past two years. we are honored that we got to know you, you have brought us so many laughs and memories we’ll cherish forever. you are deeply loved and missed, fly high pookie,’ wrote Sophia Debruler.

‘My love for you Lily will always be dear to my heart. Beautiful memories were made to last a lifetime,’ added Dena Sherman-Truhn.

Roufail was bonded out on Tuesday, according to WKRN.

Several memorials are scheduled to honor Bail, and her funeral is scheduled for Friday morning.