Spirit Airlines worker loses her cool and tells Karen to F-off at Fort Lauderdale airport after escalating bad behavior from female passenger and power control from employee led to confrontation. Video initially captured on TikTok.

Define flying etiquette? And yet another episode of bad passenger behavior at America’s airports or on board planes (hooray!) has led to video of a Spirit Airlines worker telling a privileged white female (aka Karen) to politely ‘F*** off’ following alleged belligerent behavior on behalf of the passenger.

The video was shared on TikTok (but since removed according to user standards) following an April 9 incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport which involved a Spirt Airlines employee requesting to view a passenger’s boarding details.

What could’ve or should’ve have been politely resolved ended up boiling over into an argument with the worker capitulating the moral high ground and telling the un-named passenger, ‘f*** you too.’

According to the TikTok poster, the flier was the person who ignited the incident.

‘The airline employee then came back and in a way wouldn’t let the passenger walk away. This is a very bad look for #spiritairlines but what do I know,’ he wrote according to the dailymail who viewed the TikTok video before it was pulled.

The employee’s outburst comes after a string of bad behavior on planes and in airports by customers and often directed at staff and police.

The video taker claimed the flier said something rude to the Spirit Airline employee, which prompted her to become a ‘Karen.’

‘All right, so this Spirit employee was very offended because this lady said something rude to her,’ the TikToker narrated according to the dailymail. ‘I think she’s taking it a little too far, though. I think she’s gonna prevent her from being on the plane, which I think is a little bit of an abuse [of power].’

While the employee began writing down information, she repeatedly told the flier that she wanted to see her boarding pass. The worker walks with the traveler who says she will not miss her plane because of the worker.

The worker continues to walk down the path with the employee taking down the pass’ numbers. The confrontation ends with the worker cursing at the customer and walking away.

‘I get passengers can be VERY rude but 99% of the people who saw this weren’t privvy to what the passenger may have initially said,’ read the since removed TikTok description.

While some claim the customer said something to the employee, there is nothing heard on the video before the cursing. The filmer then asks the woman what she said, the customer just smiles, scoffs and walks away.

The filmer claimed the employee started the confrontation, and its unclear what happened before the video started.

Airport officials said they were unable to view the TikTok video due to Florida regulations. The state has banned the social media app on government devices.

Multiple TikTok users have criticized the Spirit Airline employee for her actions, with a few critics claiming they used to be agents themselves.

‘I worked as an agent for five years. Had to quit. It’s definitely not for the week,’ a TikToker wrote according to the dailymail.

Others have been supporting the traveler and have even written about her ‘good looks.’

‘That woman is gorgeous!!!!!! And she remained calm! She’s awesome!’ one person wrote.

They added: ‘That little stare from the 9sec mark to the 13sec mark – and then towards the end .. she is beautiful!’

One user seemingly didn’t care to comment about the video and instead decided to diss Spirit Airlines as a whole.

‘I can’t fly spirit. all my anger management classes have no prepared me for it,’ they wrote.

Isn’t it time you also flew over America’s skies and terrorized fellow passengers and workers and vice versa …