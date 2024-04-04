Spirit Airlines female passenger has psychotic meltdown during hysterical rant which included caring about freedom, prior arrests and the n-word as cops seek to arrest her and haul her off flight departing from Las Vegas on March 23.

Define flying etiquette? A female passenger on board a Spirit Airlines flight departing from Las Vegas had a fantastic meltdown prior to take-off as she was filmed going into hysterics, repeatedly screaming the n-word before cops tried to haul her off the plane.

In a video from March 23 that has gone viral online, (see below) the un-identified female passenger (you know who you are…) sitting on a Spirit Airlines aircraft had an explosive outburst that caused those around her to film and chuckle.

At the beginning of captured footage since gone viral, the frantic woman is heard shouting ‘let this go,’ and ‘can I do that with freedom?’ as cops try to diffuse the situation. ‘All I care about is freedom,‘ the woman screeched.

🚨TRENDING: Passenger on Spirit Airlines captures woman having CRAZY OUTBURST Police were called onto the plane where they allegedly arrested the woman. 📸/ realkingjon pic.twitter.com/oh9GVzx8pg — Salt Flash (@SaltFlash) March 29, 2024

The explosive meltdown happened after she allegedly tried to inexplicably bite the person sitting next to her.

As one of the officers informed her that she was under arrest, the passenger said ‘that’s fine! I’ve been there before.’

Our collective hero then scanned the surrounding passengers with crazy eyes before chaotically screaming, ‘I’m not scared! I’ve been there before,’ as she stood up to stare down the people sitting in the row behind her.

Yes kids, raise your hands if you haven’t caught the same flight with just a different passenger acting up? I know I have.

But there was more to come. 3, 2, 1, blast off …

All of a sudden, the woman upped her volume even more to tell passengers that the cop, who she called the n-word, was twisting her elbows.

‘He’s hurting my wrist,’ she wailed.

‘You’re hurting me sheriff. You’re hurting me sheriff,’ the diabolical woman cried while cops tried to place her in handcuffs.

Yes kids, ‘I’ll have some of that shit in my breakfast too.’

Our collective hero is then seen tipping her head back and screaming to the abyss in distress.

Hold your breaths now…

The woman then proceeded to say ‘I can’t breathe’ twice, despite the cops barely touching her.

It is unclear what set the amazing meltdown off, but the flight had not yet taken off when the crazed passenger began to cause a scene.

The man who posted the video said that all the passengers had to deplane so that the cops could deal with the woman.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Spirit Airlines have yet to respond to media overture for further comment. Do you suppose?