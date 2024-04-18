Sarah Harris repeat serial offender and meth drug addict from Indiana calls 911 to report meth dealer after they sold her a bad batch only to be arrested and charged with possession.

It was inevitable. An alleged meth addict is being bars when she reportedly called Indiana cops on a her drug dealer after they sold her a batch of meth which was ‘not what it was supposed to be …’

Sarah Harris, 34, dialed 911 twice in January to complain that she was supplied with a bad baggie of methamphetamine, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Smoking Gun.

Yes kids, raise your hands if you too have been sold a brick bag of bad sh*t and were forced to keep your mouth shut … for obvious reasons that Sarah probably couldn’t comprehend.

According to the police report, Harris allegedly handed over the bad batch to cops at her home in the city of Bedford in the hopes that they could test their authenticity.

Yes kids, our collective hero has literally lost the plot and confused police as her private meth testing laboratory.

According to the arrest warrant, the ‘bad meth’ had left our collective hero feeling as if she was having a heart attack.

‘Oh no, they swapped my good batch for a bad batch of sh*t! Just as I was looking forward to my hit ever since I scored that $40 …’

According to the arrest probate, Harris admitted to snorting a line of the good sh*t substance and felt ‘something different when it touched her skin and nostrils.’

Do you suppose?

That’s when Sarah figured out being a druggie is hard work, that the batch was the wrong batch and probably fake and cement flakes with sawdust or something like that which was causing all that inconvenience to her senses – unlike the ‘bowl of normal meth’ which otherwise would make her feel at one with herself at a frenzy pace.

Harris was apparently willing to admit to her illegal activity, as long as it meant retribution for her un-reliable dealer (cause all dealers are reliable right?).

‘I wanted to turn the person in’ that provided the bad meth, Harris allegedly declared according to an arrest probate.

For her act of rat a dealer to cops prize, Sarah was meted out with a meth possession charge — a felony that carries a maximum 30-month prison sentence, according to charges filed last week.

It remained unclear if the dealer was ever located and or brought to criminal account.

But there’s more.

The arrest is not Harris’ first run-in with the law, with the seasoned meth user previously convicted for theft; meth possession; criminal mischief; disorderly conduct; resisting; and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

‘Can someone please lend me $40?!’

Maybe Sarah and the rest of you still reading, might want to reconsider and get the drug counselling that could help turn your life around…