Nigel Flowers and Mahogahany Hemingway, Kingstree, South Carolina parents charged after their child is severely burnt by hot toilet water reaching 129 Fahrenheit despite knowing for more than a year there was an issue with the bathroom toilet.

A South Carolina couple have been charged after their infant child was severely burned by scalding hot water from the bathroom toilet that reached temperatures of 129 Fahrenheit.

Nigel David Flowers, 25, and Mahogahany Na’Jae Hemingway, 21, both of Kingstree, upon surrounding themselves to police at the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office on April 11, were charged with charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Notice of the child abuse came when on March 18 investigators responded to a call from the MUSC Black River Medical Center following a call by doctors who were treating an infant ‘severely’ burned by hot water from the bathroom toilet at the parents’ mobile home residence.

Along with the father, Hemingway allegedly told police she was aware that the water in the their toilet had been extremely hot for roughly a year (it was connected to a hot water supply). Nevertheless nothing was ever done to fix the issue the Post and Courier reported.

It remained unclear why the parents took no steps to protect their child from the hot water. Also unclear is how exactly the child came to be burned by the hot toilet water.

Digital readings from inside the toilet bowl showed the temperature exceeded 129.9 degrees according to WCSC. Water boils at 212 degrees Fahrenheit.

In their decision to charge the parents, police said Hemingway and Flowers ‘placed their infant child at unreasonable risk, affecting the infant’s life, health and safety.’

Flowers and Hemingway continue to remain held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.