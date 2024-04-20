Teen girl, 14, starves to death after mom failed to get help...

Julie Anne Stone Miller, Morrisville, West Virginia mother charged after 14 year old teen daughter’s emaciated skeleton found. Victim of ongoing child neglect as Boone County mom failed to get girl any help.

A West Virginia mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her teenage daughter who was found ‘emaciated to a skeleton state,’ at the family home.

Julie Anne Stone Miller, 49, of Morrisville was charged with felony child neglect causing death according to WSAZ.

Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said deputies were dispatched to the home to investigate a ‘cardiac arrest’ death where upon they found the body of a 14-year-old girl on the bathroom floor. Investigators described the girl’s body as ’emaciated to a skeletal state.’

A criminal complaint stated investigators interviewing the victim’s grandmother who stated Julie Miller was the primary caregiver and that the girl (known as K.M) had an eating disorder which dated back for several years and hadn’t eaten for months.

The relative who also lived at the address further told investigators the child’s health had been in decline for months or years and in the past four to five days her physical condition had become so bad she was unable to function on her own.

‘K.M.’s physical appearance was shocking with an obvious emaciated, skeletal state,’ read the complaint according to wvmetronews.

But there was more.

The grandmother also stated the teen not attending school since late 2019 or 2020 and hadn’t been outside the house more than a couple of time in the last four years.

‘With the overwhelmingly visible conditions of K.M.’s body and the clear and distinct physical problems, Miller failed to obtain any medical treatment for K.M. for at least the last four years,’ the criminal complaint stated. ‘It is believed this neglect caused the death of K.M., a 14-year-old child.’

No reports of school truancy for the missing girl were ever filed.

Julie Miller remained at the Southwestern Regional Jail on $250,000 cash bond only.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and there could be additional charges.

The girl’s body was scheduled for an autopsy Thursday at the state Medical Examiner’s Office.