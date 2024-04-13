Jessica Sawicki, Jersey shore teacher admits having sex no less than 5 times with her student victim at state nature preserve close to school in parked car during meet- ups.

A Jersey Shore teacher is alleged to have physically engaged with a teen student in a nature preserve, on at least five different occasions in her parked vehicle according to authorities.

Jessica Sawicki, 37, of Point Pleasant, an English teacher at Hamilton High School West in Trenton, New Jersey, is accused of sexually assaulting the student at the Assunpink Wildlife Management Area in Upper Freehold Township on multiple occasions this year, Monmouth County prosecutors said.

The wildlife habitat is about a 20-minute drive from the Mercer County school.

Sawicki and her student victim were caught in ‘states of undress’ by officers from New Jersey Fish and Wildlife on Sunday, officials said.

Sawicki allegedly admitted to authorities that she and her teen victim met at the nature preserve to have ‘unprotected’ sex at least five times since December in the 6,393-acre state-owned wildlife management area, according to an affidavit of probable cause cited by the nypost.

The two had sex in the back seat of the teen’s car, according to the document.

The teen was described in the criminal complaint as being ‘at least 16 but not yet 18.’

The married teacher gushed about her profession on her now-deleted ‘about the teacher’ page: ‘This is my 7th year working at Hamilton West teaching English . . . I truly enjoy getting to know the students here and helping them become the best versions of themselves while they strive for their futures.’

Sawicki was arrested Monday and remains in custody at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, pending a detention hearing next week, N.J.com reported.

Sawicki was placed on administrative leave from her $41,000-a-year-position, according to a statement posted on the school district’s website.

‘As a result of the information gathered, the school district took immediate action to place the individual on administrative leave. Our district fully cooperated with the prosecutor’s office during their investigation and will continue to do so, as needed,’ Principal Brian Smith and Superintendent Scott Rocco said in the statement.

‘The alleged incident goes against our professional standards as a school district and is far removed from the expectations we have for the personal conduct of an employee. We have no tolerance for any actions that harm or could potentially harm our students. The actions of one staff member do not represent the hard work and dedication of our entire school community.’

The statement notes ‘there is no indication that any of the alleged actions took place on school property.’

Sawicki was charged with five counts of second-degree sexual assault and five counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power to sexually prey on her victim and subjugate the teen boy.