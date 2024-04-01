Jamie Felix, Port St Lucie mom of two and Manatee teacher shot dead by estranged husband, Ray Felix after forcing the couple’s two children to watch on. Florida couple were going through divorce with the father set to appear in court 3 days prior to murder suicide for previous domestic violence.

A Florida 8th grade algebra teacher and mother of two was shot dead in front of her children by her estranged husband outside of a West Palm Beach motel, who then also fatally shot himself.

Jamie Bukoski Felix, 45, of Port St Lucie was found fatally shot in the parking lot of the Quality Inn located near Palm Beach International Airport allegedly at the hands of her estranged husband Ray Anthony Felix, 60, Friday night. The wanted man was later found with a self inflicted gunshot wound outside a rental car facility before eventually succumbing to his injuries later that evening.

Estranged husband confronts algebra teacher wife about their divorce

Port St. Lucie police, who are working with West Palm Beach Police on the investigation, said that the 45-year-old victim was a teacher at Manatee Academy K-8 School.

Earlier Friday, Jamie’s coworkers notified Port St. Lucie Police of a suspicious email they had received from her. Concerned for the teacher’s well being, who was going through a tumultuous divorce, staff reached out to police.

Detectives later confirmed that Ray Felix made her send it to them.

Ray Felix at some point Friday afternoon while wearing a disguise allegedly confronted his wife about their divorce, outside of a business before forcing her at gunpoint to drive while making the couple’s two sons, ages 10 and 17 to follow in a rental vehicle he had arrived in, police said.

After arriving at a West Park Beach motel, Ray Felix exited the family car and fatally shot his estranged wife as the couple’s children watched on. The father then drove to a rental facility where he shot himself.

Estranged husband had been set to appear in court to face domestic violence charges 3 days prior to murder suicide

Ray Relix later died from his injuries at the hospital, NBC Miami reported.

Both boys remained on the scene where their mother was shot and were unharmed according to police.

According to court records, Jamie Felix filed for divorce and petitioned the court for protection due to domestic violence against her husband.

The murder-suicide occurred just three days before Ray Felix was due in court on Monday, April 1, after being charged with felony battery, according to court records.

St. Lucie Schools reacted to Jamie Felix’s death in a released statement.

‘St. Lucie Public Schools is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jamie Felix, a teacher from Manatee K8. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. We will work together to support our students and staff members [who] have been impacted by her loss, which will include on-site grief counseling services for as long as needed. Jamie brought joy, passion and dedication to her students and the staff at Manatee, and she will be greatly missed.’

Gunman father was named employee of the year twice

According to social posts by the school, Felix was once named teacher of the year at the school. Her husband, also worked at the school until October 2023, WPTV reported.

A district spokesperson told the outlet that Ray Felix worked as a maintenance worker, paraprofessional, dean’s clerk and behavior technician at various times. He was named school-related employee of the year twice.

The couple had lived in Michigan until 2016 when they moved to Port St Lucie, according to public records.

Tessa Alette, who was Jamie Felix’s algebra student, said she was her best math teacher and had the reputation for being one of the best teachers at the school.

The district also said it will include on-site grief counseling services for as long as needed.