Erika de Souza, Brazil woman wheels her dead uncle into Rio de Janeiro bank to (unsuccessfully) co-sign loan as she now faces charges. Dead man, who may or may not be her uncle is identified as Paulo Roberto Braga.

‘Uncle, are you listening?!’ A Brazilian woman has been captured in viral video wheeling the corpse of a deceased elderly man into a Rio de Janeiro bank to try to get him to co-sign on a loan.

Erika de Souza Vieira Nunes, was captured on surveillance video standing next to the dead man seated in a wheel-chair as she seemingly effortlessly held up the dead man’s drooping head.

Video shows Nunes talking to the man who she claimed was her ‘uncle’ as she asked him to sign financial documents that would allow her to take out a $3,400 loan.

A Brazilian woman, Erika de Souza Vieira Nunes, wheeled a dead man who she claimed to be her uncle in to a bank to sign off on a $3,400 loan for her. “Uncle, are you listening? You need to sign [the loan contract]. If you don’t sign, there’s no way, because I can’t sign for… pic.twitter.com/0e54xVMXLL — austin frisch (@realaustinzone) April 17, 2024

‘Uncle, are you listening? You need to sign [the loan contract]. If you don’t sign, there’s no way, because I can’t sign for you,’ Nunes says in the video according to local media, while pushing a pen between the dead man’s limp fingers and instructing him to hold it ‘hard.’

‘Sign so you don’t give me any more headaches, I can’t take it anymore,’ she adds.

When a bank worker tries to point out that the man’s color looks off and he appears ‘not well,’ Nunes dismisses his concerns.

‘He is like that. He doesn’t say anything,’ Nunes responds. ‘Uncle, do you want to go to the [hospital] again?’

Kids you know where this wacky episode of ‘Weekend at Bernie’s is going …? Cause we’ve all seen it before…

Unnerved bank staffers (who have probably seen every ploy in the book) quickly called the police, who arrived and arrested Nunes.

The deceased man, identified as 68-year-old Paulo Roberto Braga, had been dead for several hours prior to his trip to the bank, TV Globo reported.

During police questioning the woman insisted the elderly man had arrived at the bank alive and that he stopped responding ‘at the moment of the service’.

Or did he?

‘She tried to pretend to get him to sign the loan. He already entered the bank dead,’ Police Chief Fábio Luiz told Brazil’s TV Globo. ‘The main thing is to continue the investigation to identify other family members, and find out more about this loan.’

A medical attendant who was called in to examine the corpse said there were cadaveric bookworms in the back of Braga’s head, which usually appear two hours after death.

Surveillance video outside the bank showed the elderly man, already immobile, being taken out of the car and placed in a wheelchair before being taken to the bank.

Cops said they will look into the circumstances of Braga’s death and will try to determine whether Nunes is actually his niece, and whether other relatives were involved in the alleged attempt to commit bank fraud.

Nunes could face charges of theft through fraud, or embezzlement, and abuse of corpse.

It is thought Braga died of natural circumstances. An autopsy is yet to be released.