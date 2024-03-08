Two women prop up dead man, take him to drive thru bank...

Karen Casbohm and Loreen Bea Feralo ridiculous adventure with a dead body trying to withdraw money at Ohio drive thru bank.

Another Weekend at Bernies …? Two Ohio women have been accused of propping up a dead man in the passenger seat of their vehicle and taking him to a drive-thru bank in an attempt to withdraw money from his account.

Karen Casbohm, 63, and Loreen Bea Feralo, 55, upon their arrest were charged with gross abuse of a corpse and theft from a person in a protected class. Casbohm was ordered held on a $5,000 bond, records cited by the Star Beacon revealed.

The deceased man was identified as 80 year old man, Douglas Layman.

Drive thru adventure with my dead friend

The women, who were not related to the deceased man but lived with him near Cincinnati, removed the dead man’s body from his home with the help of a third person, the Smoking Gun reported.

And that’s when the adventure to the bank started.

The two women allegedly propped up the dead man in the passenger seat ‘so that the teller could see him. … They tried to withdraw money from his account,’ Police Chief Robert Stell told the Star Beacon.

But there’s more.

‘The bank had allowed this previously as long as they were accompanied by him,’ he said.

Which is to wonder had the two women pulled off the caper on other occasions while the man was dead or approaching near death?

And building up to the crescendo…

After withdrawing about $900, the women drove Layman to Ashtabula County Medical Center, where they dropped off his corpse without identifying him or themselves, Stell and prosecuting attorney Cecilia Cooper said.

Police eventually located Casbohm and Feralo, who identified Douglas and said he had died at his Ashtabula home, officials said.

The two women, who have lengthy rap sheets, were charged with theft and gross abuse of a corpse, both felonies.

Feralo has been convicted of reckless assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, driving under the influence, theft and attempted possession of drugs, according to the Smoking Gun.

Casbohm has been convicted of theft, soliciting, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempted drug abuse, according to the outlet.

Layman’s cause of death continued to remain under investigation.

The incident bore similarities to the 1989 dark comedy “Weekend at Bernie’s,” in which two insurance employees try to pretend that their slain employer is still alive so they will not be suspected of killing him, while reaping the benefits of his estate. Indeed.