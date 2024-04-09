Danielle Cherakiyah Johnson stabs Jaelen Allan Chaney to death at their Woodland Hills, Los Angeles area apartment, takes off with their two children, dumps them out of her Porsche along highway, with baby infant killed and then intentionally crashes into tree killing self at Redondo Beach.

A spate of domestic violence. California authorities have told of a Los Angeles mother killing her partner in their apartment, killing their baby daughter and dumping her body along with her injured sister on the side of a highway before crashing into a tree, killing herself.

The tragic chain of events unravel at 4.30am on Monday when police were called to the 405 Freeway in Culver City.

There, they found the body of a eight-month-old baby lying next to her older, injured sister, on the right shoulder of the road. The infant was pronounced dead the scene, and the nine-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital, KCAL reported.

Family lived upscale existence

Authorities had yet to say how the baby died, or what the older girl’s injuries were.

Fifteen miles away, police found the body of their mother in her black Porsche Cayenne after the parent crashing her car into a tree, killing herself at Redondo Beach at just on 5am, the LA Times reported.

Danielle Cherakiyah Johnson, 34, the children’s mother, was fleeing the family home where she had murdered her partner, the baby’s father, since identified by the L.A Medical Examiner as Jaelen Allan Chaney, 29.

The man’s body was found at the Montecito Apartments complex in Woodland Hills where the woman lived with her romantic partner and her two daughters, who Chaney is believed to have fathered the youngest girl.

Apartments in the well to do building where the family lived start at $3650 all the way up to $5,600-a-month.

No known murder motive

Chaney an Air Force mechanic was found stabbed to death in the family’s apartment by a neighbor who saw blood ‘pouring’ under the door.

The man was found lying face down in a pool of his own blood, KTLA reported.

The couple had an argument in the pre-dawn hours that turned violent, with detectives finding a knife ‘with biological evidence’ at the scene, authorities said.

It was while fleeing the couple’s residence that Johnson dumped her two young daughters out of the car. It remained unclear if the 8 month old baby infant was already dead when cops discovered the sisters. The 9 year old sustained minor injuries the LA Times reported.

Soon after the mom intentionally crashed her Porsche vehicle at Redondo beach, killing herself. Police say she was driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Investigators linked Chaney’s death, discovered deceased by neighbors circa 7.30am to that of the two children dumped along the highway.

Neighbors said the young family lived in the posh Woodland Hills apartment for a little over a year with the two children and had recently returned from a European vacation.

Authorities have yet to say what motivated the mother and the spate of ensuing violence as cops continued to investigate.