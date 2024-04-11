Danielle Johnson aka Danielle Ayoka, Woodland Hills, Los Angeles mom who killed boyfriend, baby and self in crash had warned about apocalyptic solar eclipse. The mother of two girls had a large following on X and website where she sold healing goods online and was considered a go to black astrologer to follow.

A Los Angeles mother who fatally stabbed her boyfriend and pushed her two children out of a moving car, killing one, posted a series of bizarre posts on social media in the days prior, including the upcoming online solar eclipse being apocalyptic.

Danielle Cherakiyah Johnson, 34, an astrology influencer with a thriving online store also going by the name of Danielle Ayoka, murdered her partner Jaelen Allen Chaney, 29, at their upscale apartment in Woodland Hills, California on the morning of Monday, April 8, before she pushed their eight month old infant child and nine-year-old out daughters out of their vehicle on the 405 freeway.

‘ WAKE UP WAKE UP THE APOCALYPSE IS HERE!’

The baby died from her injuries sustained from the fall and the nine-year-old girl suffered moderate injuries.

Less than half an hour later the mother crashed her Porsche Cayenne vehicle ‘intentionally’ into a tree in Redondo Beach, killing herself.

The diabolical series of actions came just days after Johnson sharing her concerns about the solar eclipse would bring about the apocalypse.

Posted Johnson under the X handle Ayoka @MysticLipstick to her more than 104.6K followers on April 6: ‘WAKE UP WAKE UP THE APOCALYPSE IS HERE. EVERYONE WHO HAS EARS LISTEN. YOUR TIME TO CHOOSE WHAT YOU BELIEVE IS NOW. IF YOU BELIEVE A NEW WORLD IS POSSIBLE FOR THE PEOPLE RETWEET NOW.

THERE IS POWER IN CHOICE. THERE IS POWER IN CHOICE!!!! REPOST TO MAKE THE CHOICE FOR THE COLLECTIVE.’

The account described itself as a ‘Recording Artist @__Ayoka__Astrologer. Reiki Master Teacher.’

‘ This eclipse is the epitome of spiritual warfare’

Posted the parent on April 5: ‘This eclipse is the epitome of spiritual warfare. Get your protection on and your heart in the right place.

The world is very obviously changing right now and if you ever needed to pick a side, the time to do right in your life is now. Stay strong you got this.’

Posted Johnson in another post: ‘The most dangerous weapon is not a gun..

The most dangerous weapon is a government controlled media.’

The astrologer influencer mom touted herself as a ‘reiki master teacher’ trained in alternative healing. On her website, Johnson claimed she had ‘spiritual gifts’ and came from a ‘rich lineage of Indigenous Shaman and Medicine Women.’

Johnson was considered a popular ‘star seller’ on Etsy and sold various audio series that focused on cleansing auras and healing energies based on astrological signs.

Essence.com even lauded Johnson as one of the top Black astrologers to follow and called her commentary ‘spot-on, funny and relatable.’

Go to black astrologer to follow

Along with her astrological musings, the mom also sold purchasing items for her ‘candle magic’ rituals and personal astrology readings to her more than 100,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter) along on her personal website.

Johnson’s family member, who did not want to be identified, said the 34-year old mom was doing well and even set up a new studio.

‘She sounded OK when I spoke to her last month,’ the family member told the dailymail.

One neighbor told the tabloid the couple was standoffish and had everything delivered to their Woodland Hills home where apartments started at $3650 all the way up to $5,600-a-month.

‘They always kept to themselves and would never really say hello when you pass them by. They were just really private people,’ the neighbor said.

Another neighbor said Johnson was ‘a little bit odd,’ but seemed to dote on her two daughters.

‘I would comment on how beautiful the baby was,’ said the neighbor. ‘They really were a beautiful little family.’

Turbulent relationship

Chaney’s mother, Juanita Chiricas, told the dailymail her son and Johnson were not married and had been together for about two or three years.

Neighbors said the couple had lived in the posh apartment for a little over a year with the two children.

Chaney’s brother, Matthew Chiricas, told the dailymail his sibling had ’embraced’ the older child from Johnson’s from a previous relationship as his own.

‘I never seen him like kids, but I know he absolutely adored her.’

A neighbor told ABC7 she heard the couple arguing in the middle of the night. The next morning, April 8, she saw a trail of blood coming out of the apartment.

Authorities later revealed Johnson fatally stabbing her partner just on 3.40am that morning before fleeing with her two daughters, leaving a trail of blood from the door along the foyer to outside the apartment. It was soon after the mom threw the two girls out of her moving vehicle on the highway before crashing into a tree at speeds of up to 100mph, killing herself.

Chiricas said his brother checked in with him sporadically, but never shared details of his relationship.

In one concerning text message from November 2022, he said: ‘I have been dealing a lot personally with my girlfriend that I don’t care to really share right now because it’s not appropriate.’

Chiricas said his brother and his girlfriend had traveled around Europe when he was stationed in Italy.

‘The last message he sent to me was greeting me a happy birthday,’ Chiricas said.

‘He was in the Air Force, but he had dreams to become a weather man. He was just like the rest of us, trying to have fun and trying to have a family.’

According to a 2020 military archive, Chaney was a senior airman with the 31 Munitions Squadron armament technician when he was stationed in Italy in December.

Police are yet to reveal the a motive behind the incident. Their elder daughter was taken into the care of CPS.