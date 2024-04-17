Christian McGhee, Lexington, North Carolina student using term ‘illegal alien’ in class a victim of political correctness? Teen at Central Davidson H.S suspended for 3 days.

Political correctness overkill? A 16 year old North Carolina high school student has been accused of inciting racism after using the phrase, ‘illegal alien’ in an English class last week. The suspension risks jettisoning any chances of the boy landing a college sports scholarship.

Christian McGhee, a student at Central Davidson High School in Lexington, had asked a question in which he wanted clarification on an essay assignment that wanted him to use the term ‘alien’ as a vocabulary word.

McGhee reportedly asked, ‘Like space aliens or illegal aliens without green cards?’

Was there underlying intent?

Another student allegedly took issue with the phrase and said he would fight McGhee, leading to school administrators getting involved, who said that his words were disrespectful towards Hispanic classmates, according to the Carolina Journal.

It was later determined McGhee’s words were determined to be offensive and disrespectful to Hispanic classmates, and the teen was suspended.

‘I didn’t make a statement directed towards anyone; I asked a question,’ McGhee stated following the suspension. ‘I wasn’t speaking of Hispanics because everyone from other countries needs green cards, and the term ‘illegal alien’ is an actual term that I hear on the news and can find in the dictionary.’

Added the student’s mother, Lean in an email according to the Post Millennial: ‘Because of his question, our son was disciplined and given THREE days OUT of school suspension for ‘racism,’’

‘He is devastated and concerned that the racism label on his school record will harm his future goal of receiving a track scholarship. We are concerned that he will fall behind in his classes due to being absent for three consecutive days.’

‘It is a term used as federal code, and it is a term that is heard frequently on many news broadcasts,’ Leah said while appearing on a radio show to discuss her son’s suspension. ‘I feel that if this was handled properly in the classroom, it could have easily been used as a teachable moment for everyone.’

The assistant principal has not moved on removing the suspension from his record.

The incident has since led to wide accusations within conservative circles of over the top political correctness.

Stated Libs of TikTok on X: ‘He should not be persecuted for using the correct term just because the left is trying to change our entire language.’

What exactly does free speech mean?

Added commentators in the widely upticked post: ‘free speech means being able to use any term one wants.

Wrote another, ‘he could have even added criminal to the phrase illegal aliens,’

While another said, ‘I’m Hispanic. Not offended. This is stupid.’