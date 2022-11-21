Victim of cancel culture? University of Florida rescinds football scholarship to Marcus Stokes quarterback star after using the n word while rapping to song he shared on social media.

Where even rapping to a song can now turn your life upside down …

A white high school quarterback star has had his football scholarship to the University of Florida rescinded after the school becoming aware of the prospect using the n-word while rapping along with a song.

Standout quarterback Marcus Stokes, of Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, posted a video of himself mimicking the lyric as he rode in a car.

‘Welcome back, n—-,’ he can be heard saying in the since-deleted two-second clip.

‘I was in my car listening to rap music, rapping along to the words and posted video of it to social media,’ Stokes wrote in a statement Sunday. ‘I deeply apologize for the words in the song which I chose to say.’

‘Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me’

Stokes, who played at the same high school as University of Florida legend Tim Tebow, confirmed that his offer had been revoked after the incident.

‘My intent was never to hurt anybody and I recognize that even going along with a song, my words still carry a lot of weight,’ he said.

Stokes had received more than a dozen offers from Division 1 college programs, and flipped his commitment from Penn State to Florida in July.

Fellow Florida prep star Roderick Kearney, who is heading to the University of Florida, offered some solace to Stokes amid the controversy.

‘Prayers out to Marcus Stokes and his family on the rest of his education and college football decision,’ he wrote. ‘Great kid with a lot of heart. As young men in this society, we must be careful with the things we do, say or post. Everything is under a microscope.’

In the onslaught of cancel culture and political correctness, where celebrities, media personalities, academia and even every day laymen are held to the highest standards (some would even argue absurd and misplaced) Stokes wrote that he understood the reversal.

‘I fully accept the consequences of my actions,’ Stokes posted. ‘And I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football.’

Stokes was the No. 14 overall quarterback recruit in the 2023 class.

The retraction came soon after Florida landed another top national prep quarterback recruit, California’s Jaden Rashada.