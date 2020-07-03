Ashleigh Brock former college student at Hardin Simmons University, Abilene, Texas expelled over controversial TikTok videos challenging BLM movement.

A female student is no longer enrolled at a Christian college after posting controversial video ‘critical’ of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ashleigh Brock — a former student at Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, Texas endured a ‘disciplinary process,’ which led to the school issuing a statement that the young woman no longer attended the university last week. It remained unclear whether Brock was forcibly expelled or left of her own volition.

Disconcert came to the fore after Brock creating several TikTok videos in which she reportedly questioned the validity of the Black Lives Matter movement according to a report via Campus Reform.

In one video, the outlet notes, Brock argued that there is way more outrage when a white person kills a black person than when a black person kills a white person — or even when a black person kills a fellow black person.

In another video, Brock reportedly insists that ‘all lives matter’ — not just black lives. It appears Brock has since removed all her videos as none continued to exist on social media.

I’m proud of everyone who spoke out on Ashleigh Brock’s racism. We stood up and said “this isn’t right and this isn’t us” and we made it happen. — h0p3 (@hopebrooks1213) June 26, 2020

Does the value of an education also include expressing unpalatable or controversial points of views? Or should that be labelled as hate or racist speech?

‘Do black lives matter?’ she allegedly can be heard asking according to a report via the Blaze. ‘Yes, of course. Do white lives matter? Yes, of course. But I’m not gonna sit here and put each one in a group saying this race matters.’

Which is to wonder what is the value of an education when a student can find themselves being sanctioned for espousing or challenging a point of view which may not necessarily sit well college administrators? Or worse — challenge or ‘offend’ what some may consider ‘politically correct’ or not?

In a since-deleted tweet captured by Campus Reform, one Twitter user wrote, ‘This is Ashleigh Brock, she goes to Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, Tx. There needs to be serious consequences for these actions (in actions I mean racism). Not only has she done it one time but she’s done it multiple times!’

The post went viral and spurned other similar tweets, according to the outlet, before the videos eventually made it to school officials. Yet as can be seen by screenshots posted on this page, not everyone was ‘outraged’ by Brock’s posts- with many in fact supporting her right to challenge what ‘race issues’ mean, with some in fact expressing outrage towards HSU.

The despicable disgusting cowards at Hardin Simmons University (@HSUTX), led by President Eric Bruntmyer, expelled this girl for this completely accurate and utterly inoffensive video. We have to fight back against insane shit like this. https://t.co/dkDa00Cr1P — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 1, 2020

Social media responds to HSU student ouster

Posted one social media commentator: ‘The despicable disgusting cowards at Hardin Simmons University (@HSUTX), led by President Eric Bruntmyer, expelled this girl for this completely accurate and utterly inoffensive video. We have to fight back against insane shit like this.’

In a statement, the university said that Brock’s conduct was ‘deeply disappointing and unacceptable.’

The school also insisted that her point of view was ‘not reflective of the [school’s] Christian values.’ Saying, ‘We are actively investigating and taking decisive action,’ the university’s statement added.

Free to say what you want — as long as it’s Christian?

HSU President Eric Bruntmyer announced that Brock’s videos prompted the school to effect ‘meaningful change.’

In a video, Brunmyer said, ‘As citizens, we have certain rights of freedom of speech in public forums, like many of the social media platforms. However, within the HSU community, that right is always linked with a responsibility as Christians, as well as an inherent responsibility in the consequences of our words and actions.’

‘Social media can be a powerful tool,’ he continued. ‘Used in the wrong way, it can have detrimental consequences. The views we express on social media should reflect the values and beliefs we uphold as followers of Christ. We must all use these platforms to build each other up, and not tear each other down.’

And then there were these responses on social media which also captured this author’s attention. See what you think?

Ashleigh Brock is a 100 percent correct. You don’t like what she has to say, too bad. The more hate you throw, the more will come back at you. — Lawrence Hakiwai (@Omahuson) July 1, 2020

I don’t see anything wrong with Ashleigh Brock’s post, and I’m not racist. You’re playing the typical leftist game of labeling people racist when you have no real argument. You think it’s a way to shut people up who disagree with you. You’re not always right. — Jeff R (@JeffRR54) July 2, 2020