Catherine Tusiani, Armonk, Westchester County woman and wife of Yankees executive, Michael Tusiani id as woman killed by tree which crashed into her car during high gust winds and rain in the region. Mother of two was only half a mile from making it home.

The wife of a Yankees executive and mother of two has been identified as the Westchester County woman killed when she was crushed by a falling tree during Wednesday night’s torrential rainstorm in the region.

Catherine Tusiani, 50, was killed when a tree struck her vehicle while she was traveling northbound on Route 128 in Armonk, New York, law enforcement sources stated.

She was less than half a mile from her home when the uncontrollable 50mph wind gusts knocked down the tree, striking the automobile she was traveling in.

‘Pain and grief…’

Tusiani’s husband, Michael J Tusiani, and and father to their two daughters, is the senior vice president of partnership for the New York Yankees, according to the team’s website.

‘Cathy was beloved by our front office staffers, who were privileged to experience and bear witness to her kindness, intelligence, sense of humor and great love for her husband, Michael, over the two-plus decades of dedicated service he has provided to the Yankee organization and the Steinbrenner family,’ the Yankees said in a statement.

“As we share in the pain and grief with Michael, daughters Alexa and Julia, and the entire Tusiani family, the Yankees stand with them to offer our complete support and unconditional love as we navigate this unimaginable loss,” the organization added.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer told the New York Post: ‘The circumstances surrounding Catherine’s tragic accident serve as an unfortunate reminder of the unpredictable nature of life, particularly in the face of adverse weather conditions.’

‘the unpredictable nature of life …’

In an email to teachers and staff members Thursday afternoon, Byram Hills High School Principal Chris Walsh confirmed news of Tusiani’s death.

One of Tusiani’s daughters, Julia, is a senior at the high school according to the nypost.

Her older daughter Alexa graduated in 2021 and is studying public relations at Boston University, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The high school was closed on Thursday due to several road closures in the area as a result of the storm.

Walsh said in the email the school would hold a voluntary staff meeting to prepare students to support each other on Friday morning.

The tree struck Tusiani’s Toyota between School Street and Leisure Farm Drive around 5:30 p.m. during Wednesday night’s severe downpour, the North Castle Police Department said.

She was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the accident, police confirmed.

The incident remains under investigation by the North Castle and Westchester County Police Departments.

Raging winds and rain slammed through the east coast on Wednesday night as a Nor’easter consumed the area.