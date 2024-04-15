Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel stabbing: man believed to be Islamist seen smiling after attack at Sydney’s Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakely. Attack is believed to be religious motivated. Mobs descend baying for the man’s blood.

Unconfirmed reports have told of a would be assassin at Sydney’s West having received egregious injuries by mobs angered by the man’s attempt to fatally stab Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel during a Monday night live stream sermon.

In the immediate aftermath of the stabbing which led to another 3-4 preachers also being attacked while attempting to restrain the assailant, outraged crowds descended at the Assyrian denominated Christian church in Sydney’s west of Wakeley, baying for the man’s blood.

Large crowds were filmed forming outside the building following the alleged attack on Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel at Wakeley’s Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Sydney’s Wakeley.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Assyrian Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel who was on the @PBDsPodcast 4 months ago was stabbed multiple times in Sydney, Australia. It happened Monday night around 7pm at Wakeley’s Christ The Good Shepherd Church during a LIVE stream. pic.twitter.com/BNLmXm7BI4 — Valuetainment Media (@ValuetainmentTV) April 15, 2024

Riot erupts at Sydney church after Bishop stabbing

The alleged attacker was bundled into the back of an armored police vehicle shortly after 10pm, some three hours after the attack which took place around 7pm

Around a dozen officers and members of the riot squad watched on as he was whisked away from the tense scene unfolded.

The un-identified man has now been taken to an undisclosed location due to fears for his safety. It remained unclear what injuries the man may have sustained.

It comes as pictures have emerged of smashed police car windows and windscreens.

At 10.30pm, NSW Police said they were continuing to ‘work on restoring order’ in the area.

Footage emerged on social media of the alleged attacker being pinned down on his front by at least three people, including a police officer, as he smiles and appears to mock his captors.

According to a few of my Arab-speaking followers the Sydney church assailant is saying: “Why is he swearing at my prophet? I wouldn’t have come here if he didn’t bring my religion into this.” He is referring to Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel. pic.twitter.com/5pAhFK9sZo — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 15, 2024

Religious motivated?

One man, with blood visible on his jeans, sits with his legs straddling the alleged attacker’s head.

‘People are praying and you come and (allegedly) do this?’, the man says as he slaps him on his cheek.

The police officer interjects: ‘Stop, just let go, please. You’re going to make it worse.’

But then the man holding the camera pulls the other man’s leg away to reval the alleged attacker’s face.

He is smiling and appears to laugh as the man holding the camera says ‘you’re a f***ing idiot, you’re going to cop it’.

The alleged attacker then appears to say: ‘You think they’ll hurt my brother?’ as the police officers try to usher the men away.

Wrote one commentator on X: According to a few of my Arab-speaking followers the Sydney church assailant is saying: ‘Why is he swearing at my prophet? I wouldn’t have come here if he didn’t bring my religion into this.’

Bishop Emmanuel has a large flock on social media, with over 17,000 followers on Facebook.

He gained notoriety during the pandemic when he criticized Sydney’s Covid lockdown as ‘mass slavery’ and claimed vaccines are futile because living ‘normally’ will boost immunity.

Angry crowds gathering outside the Assyrian Aramaic Church in Western Sydney following the stabbing of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel and multiple priests. Viral reports that a vigilante crowd cut off the fingers of the attacker pic.twitter.com/7UuFGiVYbX — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼🇨🇾 (@DrewPavlou) April 15, 2024

Sydney on edge

Monday’s attack comes as Sydneysiders remain on edge following the sudden violence in the normally safe city.

The church stabbing attack comes just over 48 hours after six people were murdered in Westfield Bondi Junction by a mentally unhinged knifeman.

Joel Cauchi, 40, stabbed five women and a male security guard to death and injured several others before he was gunned down by a police officer.

A spokesperson for NSW Police said Bishop Emmanuel suffered ‘non-life threatening injuries’.

‘Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries,’ the spokesperson added.