Anton Rucker career criminal wanted in Nashville coffee shop shooting that killed 1, injured 7. Fatal victim id as Allen Beachem who was shot during confrontation during busy brunch on Easter Sunday at restaurant.

A Tennessee man with a history of prior felony convictions remains at large following a shooting on Easter Sunday at a Nashville coffee shop which saw one person killed and five others injured.

Anton Rucker, 46, a convicted felon with previous aggravated assault convictions including for felony drug charges and gun charges was identified as the gunman.

The shooting took place at the Roasted Salemtown coffee shop in the Germantown area of Nashville around 3 p.m. Sunday according to a release from The Metro Nashville Police Department.

Busy Easter brunch…

Police said an altercation happened between two men inside the restaurant during a busy Easter brunch. It escalated sharply, leading to one man firing multiple shots.

Killed was Allen Beachem, 33. Police stated there being 5 gunshot victims who all had non life threatening injuries. It is thought they were injured during the ensuing gunfire during the two men’s confrontation.

One person also received a minor injury during the incident, along with a pregnant woman having a panic attack, police said.

Investigators said Rucker fled with the woman he had arrived to the restaurant with in a Mercedes GLS 450.

Prior felony record and convictions

Police said Beachem was arrested in Murfreesboro on felony drug charges in October and aggravated assault charges last August, WSMV reported.

In 2008, Rucker faced more than a dozen counts of aggravated assault but was convicted on at least three counts, according to court records. He was sentenced to about eight years in prison. Court records show Rucker was convicted of the lesser charge of assault in November 2014, after pleading no contest to a charge of aggravated assault on an officer.

As a felon, Rucker possessed the weapon he used in the Easter shooting illegally.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 615-862-8600.