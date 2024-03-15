Younece Obuad Brooklyn Subway rider to avoid charges after shooting Dajuan Robinson gun carrying aggressive passenger on packed A train at Hoyt-Schermerhorn stop in ‘self defense’ during Thursday evening rush-hour, prosecutors announce.

A Brooklyn subway passenger who used an aggressor’s own gun to thwart a potential life threatening incident on a packed uptown A train, during Thursday rush-hour, will not be charged, prosecutors announced Friday.

‘Yesterday’s shooting inside a crowded subway car was shocking and deeply upsetting,’ said Oren Yaniv, a spokesman for the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

‘The investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing but, at this stage, evidence of self-defense precludes us from filing any criminal charges against the shooter.’

The right to act in self defense

Thursday’s shooter, identified by law-enforcement sources and a relative as 32-year-old dad-of-two Younece Obuad, was freed after questioning by authorities Friday.

Newly surfaced footage showed him splayed out face-down on stairs in the station with a cop standing over him as pandemonium reigned around them after moments earlier having shot, aggressive passenger, Dajuan Robinson, 36.

Video captured Robinson who had boarded the uptown A train at Bedford Norstrand stop lying bleeding on the floor of the subway car as another guy repeatedly yells, ‘Oh, my God!’

The lawyer for Daniel Penny — a former Marine being prosecuted in the Manhattan subway chokehold death of disturbed rider Jordan Neely — told the nypost that Friday’s decision to free Obuad is appropriate.

‘I applaud the Brooklyn district attorney for exercising the prosecutorial discretion to realize that somebody who was forced to defend himself and others shouldn’t be subjected to a criminal indictment — I think that’s how it should play out,’ said Penny’s lawyer, Thomas Kenniff.

‘This is the same environment that confronted my client last year,’ the lawyer claimed, referring to Penny’s infamous fatal caught-on-video takedown of Neely, which the ex-military man said was in defense of other passengers he was threatening.

‘It underscores the feeling that so many innocent New Yorkers have that if you’re riding the subway system, you are rendered defenseless,’ Kenniff said. ‘Unfortunately in the case of my client, when you do step up to protect yourselves and others, you wind up being persecuted yourself.’

Aggressor in critical condition, unlikely to survive

In Thursday’s shooting, Robinson had brought a .380 Ruger and knife onto the evening A train when the 36 year old launched a bizarre verbal attack on Obuad, a stranger, as the train proceeds to pull into the Hoyt-Schermerhorn stop, police and law-enforcement sources said.

As the dispute between the men heated up, a woman with Obuad stabbed Robinson with her own blade, they said.

A bleeding Robinson then pulled out his own knife before quickly putting it away and displaying his gun, prompting him and Obuad to start tussling as terrified passengers on the packed subway looked on, with some desperately imploring the two men stop, while others demanding the train conductor, ‘Open the doors, Open the doors!!,’ as the train pulled into Hoyt-Schermerhorn.

Robinson was shot after Obuad wrestled his gun from him during the fight. At least four bullets were fired during the skirmish.

Robinson ended up being shot twice in the right side of his face —including through his eye — once in the neck and another time in the chest, as well being stabbed twice in the back, sources told the nypost.

The 36 year old remained hospitalized in critical condition and it remained unclear if the man would survive.

Robinson was quickly identified as the aggressor in the encounter, as he appeared to target Obuad and a female companion on the busy subway, while screaming about migrants.

As concerned commuters began filming the encounter, Robinson shouted: ‘F*** your kind. F*** your race. F*** you.’

‘You think you’re gonna beat up cops? I’ll beat you up,’ he said, seemingly referencing the January incident in which a group of migrants attacked NYPD officers in Times Square.

Aggressor id as fare evader who sought to make trouble

Cops were quick to note the shooting victim’s role in the incident, saying at a press conference that ‘when you bring a gun on the train and start a fight, it is not right. It is outrageous… that’s what happened here.’

At a press conference on Friday, NYPD officials said the 36 year old aggressor had skipped his train fare, as they claimed there is a correlation between fare skippers and those bringing knives and guns onto subways.

‘Too often, we see people enter the subway system looking to cause harm that skip their fares,’ said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

He said no charges have been brought and it would be up to the district attorney to bring any, as he stressed that the investigation is still active.

A woman at Obuad’s last known address in Brooklyn told the nypost on Friday that she is the maternal grandmother of his two young children, the eldest of whom is 6, but hadn’t seen him in years and had no contact with him.

Obuad works in smoke shops.

He was arrested on drug-peddling charges in East New York, Brooklyn, on Feb . 20, sources told the nypost.

He also had been involved in several domestic incidents, all of which have had their details sealed, but was mostly the victim in those cases, source told the nypost.