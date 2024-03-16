Wife of Brooklyn subway gun maniac said he became aggressive when he...

DaJuan Robinson wife, Lisa Sweat insists her estranged husband isn’t really a bad guy, except when he started drinking. Gun holding subway passenger fights for his life after being shot at with his own gun by Brooklyn subway rider in self defence during ‘altercation’.

He was a ticking time bomb…

The estranged wife of a Brooklyn subway rider fighting for his life after being shot with his own gun during a ‘confrontation’ which he started on an uptown A train yesterday has claimed ‘kicking out’ her husband from their Staten Island home on account of the man in recent months having become increasingly aggressive.

Lisa Sweat, the estranged spouse of unhinged armed straphanger DaJuan Robinson, 36, said her husband had been a construction worker who didn’t exhibit any mental issues when they were together — but that she had to kick the man out because he ‘changed.’

Estranged wife of accused NYC subway maniac shot in head during fight dumped him because he was increasingly ‘aggressive’ https://t.co/TIPrhocpTj — Arlene Akers HTTR (@AkersArlene) March 16, 2024

‘He didn’t have any mental issues’

‘He didn’t have any mental issues. We were good when we were good,’ Sweat told the nypost in an exclusive interview.

Then ‘the last couple of months, he just got aggressive with me, and I let him go,’ she said of Robinson — who Mayor Eric Adams and top cops said was clearly exhibiting signs of mental illness during Thursday’s rampage.

Thursday’s traumatic incident in front of a packed A train puling into Hoyt-Schermerhorn station, Thursday afternoon, 4.45pm with fellow train rider, Younece Obuad, 32, was not the troubled man’s first foray with crime.

Robin was previously accused of pushing his wife and throwing something at their TV in November 2022 — when according to the woman she failed to say hi as the man entered their Staten Island home.

At the time, cops were told Robinson had previously been seen with a gun a few months earlier, but it was unclear what the outcome of the report was.

A month earlier, he had been accused of cutting the cords to the family’s washing machine, dishwasher and electric grill during a fit, police sources told the nypost.

Imagine that – #NYC Subway turned into a “gun-free zone” with National Guard doing bag searches – fatal shooting almost immediately after. Democrats can’t even keep their own cities safe. None of those soldiers want to take a bullet to compensate for your failed leadership. pic.twitter.com/Je1b2Qu6y3 — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) March 15, 2024

‘He might’ve been drinking’

‘That was at the end of our relationship — and yes, that was only when he was drinking,’ Sweat said of ongoing domestic incidents between the pair.

‘Those couple of times was because of the drinking, and that was my last straw.

‘He gets aggressive when he gets mad. It’s only when he’s drinking. That’s the only problem,’ Sweat said.

‘He might’ve been drinking’ Thursday, the estranged wife told the tabloid.

‘That’s the only thing I can think of that can make him like that.’

Robinson had entered the subway system illegally in Brooklyn before the evening rush and targeted Obuad, a father of two on a crowded A-train, taunting the man who he had never previously met, displaying a knife, before finally taking out a handgun as chaos and pandemonium ensued, according to cops and video.

Law-enforcement sources now believe Robinson was harassing the stranger because he wrongly thought that Obuad, was a recent migrant amid the flux of foreign born nationals arriving in NYC in recent months.

As the pair scuffled, Obuad ended up shooting Robinson four times with his own gun, including through the eye, leaving him critical. Authorities were not sure if the man would survive in the days ahead.

NEW: 🚨The man who was shot in the Brooklyn subway is in “critical but stable condition” after getting shot by his own gun. Recent video footage reveals the aftermath of the shooting, with authorities continuing their search for a woman believed to be involved. Allegedly, the… pic.twitter.com/OqY2GwXTvE — Frankman 🇺🇸 (@Frankman_man) March 15, 2024

‘But he’s not a bad dude, he’s not a bad guy’

While Robinson was rushed to hospital, video showed Obuad being apprehended by a phalanx of cops at the Hoyt Schermerhorn station where a police bureau exists.

Ultimately prosecutors declined Friday to prosecute Obuad, saying it was a case of self-defense.

Robinson’s wife said she was shocked to hear of her estranged husband’s behavior.

‘That’s not the Daquan that I know,’ Sweat told the nypost.

‘I just can’t believe it — unbelievable to me,’ said the wife a former military vet who served in Iraq and is now working as a bartender and waitress at Applebee’s.

‘He didn’t carry guns when he was with me. We didn’t do that,’ the woman said.

‘He was working construction. We were in the shelter together. We came up, we got an apartment. We did what we had to do. Then he kind of changed a little bit. But he’s not a bad dude, he’s not a bad guy.

‘I would have never seen this coming,’ Sweat said.

‘ He’s not a bad person’

‘He was never on medication. I’m so upset … The detectives came to my house. I didn’t know why they were coming here — we’ve been separated for a year now.

‘Last time we spoke, it wasn’t a bad conversation,’ she said, adding that the pair had no children. ‘He was like, ‘I hope you alright,’ and that was it. That was like last year. It’s been a while since I’ve spoke to him.

‘I saw it on the news, I saw the videos. This is crazy. He’s not a bad person, that’s not the person I know.’

Robinson’s mother died from cancer a few months ago, one of her neighbors told the nypost.

She said Robinson lived on and off at his mother’s house over the years and would take her to doctor’s appointments.

‘He wasn’t that nice of a person,’ the neighbor said.

‘You would talk to him and he’d say mean things. I felt like he had a mental problem or something. Other than that, I didn’t know too much about him.’

The neighbor, who said she would try to avoid Robinson, recalled cops being called to his mom’s house a couple of times but wasn’t sure why.