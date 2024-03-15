Brooklyn Subway shooting on the A train: Gun owner, 36, shot by own gun provoking fellow rider, 32, as video (see below) captures the two men in a physical altercation as terrified commuters look on before the aggressor’s gun is taken away by the other man and fires at him multiple times, hitting him in the head amid screaming and crying from passengers.

‘Where’s the N.Y.P.D.? Oh, my God ….’ A 36-year-old man armed with a gun is in critical condition after the NYPD say he provoked another man on a NYC subway train in Brooklyn, only to then be shot by his own weapon in the head.

The shooting happened on a northbound A train around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station inside an uptown traveling A train.

‘You stabbed me?’

Police say a 32-year-old man boarded the train one stop before at the Nostrand Avenue Station.

As the train started moving, police say he was approached by a 36-year-old man who was already on the train. Witnesses described the 36-year-old as aggressive and provocative towards the 32-year-old man, ABC7NY reported.

Social media users shared a video clip of the fight (see below) that led up to the shooting, as the 36-year-old, wearing a black hoodie, can be seen punching the other guy multiple times.

The 36-year-old also landed a punch on a woman, who appeared to have stabbed him in the back multiple times as he shouted repeatedly, ‘you stabbed me?’

Blood visibly seeped through the black hooded man’s shirt as the two men grappled, with the 36-year-old man ultimately sitting atop the 32-year-old. At one point, the hooded guy took off his jacket, revealing the weapon, and proceeded to load it.

Passengers can be heard shouting desperately, ‘get me out, get me out,’ before the car doors were opened. The video did not capture the moment when the 32-year-old grabbed the firearm from the aggressive attacker, but multiple shots can be heard in the background.

NEW YORK SUBWAY SHOOTING: This is the fight that led up to a man getting shot in the head with his own gun on NYC Brooklyn subway. pic.twitter.com/NSmI6iE6wb — Orbital News (@orbital_news) March 15, 2024

‘Get me out, get me out,’

The train then pulled into the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station, where officers heard the shots and flooded the crime scene. The episode occurred during rush hour the nytimes reported and risked being a catastrophe amid the packed subway car.

Video from terrified straphangers showed passengers ducking for cover moments after the shooting, while others pled for the police in the immediate aftermath, as passengers feared a possible escalation within the subway car.

‘Where’s the N.Y.P.D.? Oh, my God,’ one person can be heard saying in one of the videos.

The 36-year-old was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities says a gun was recovered at the scene.

Northbound A and C trains were temporarily delayed while the NYPD conducted an investigation at the train station.

‘The victim here, as the chief said, appears to be the aggressor,’ Janno Lieber, the transit authority’s chief executive, said during a Thursday evening news conference. ‘But the real victims are the people I saw in those videos, who are having a harrowing time because they’re on a train with somebody with a gun.’

The 32-year-old is in custody and is being questioned by police. No charges have been filed at this time. Police were still adjudicating whether the man’s actions were in ‘self defense.’

Self defense?

Lincoln Restler, the City Council member who represents the area, called the shooting ‘a horrible tragedy.’

‘I know it’s unnerving for the four million people who ride the subway every day when a terrible, violent incident like this occurs,’ Mr. Restler told the nytimes.

The Hoyt-Schermerhorn station, which is served by the A, C and G trains, contains a police outpost, Transit District 30. For about two hours, all trains bypassed the station as the investigation proceeded and the police advised the public to avoid the stop. But by 7 p.m., the station had reopened, with trains running in both directions.

Thursday’s incident follows that of a commuter pushing his girlfriend into the path of an oncoming train last week amid an argument on the platform. The incident led to both of the women’s feet being sliced off.

From the beginning of the year through this Sunday, there have been eight shooting victims in the NYC transit system — up 700% from the same time period last year, according to police data.

At least three have been killed.

Police have made 17 gun arrests on the subways so far this year, compared to eight last year during the same time period — an 112.5% increase according to police data.

In mid-2022, there was about one violent crime per million rides, according to a New York Times analysis. Since then, the overall crime rate has fallen and ridership has increased.

The violence comes just over a week after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she was sending hundreds of National Guard and state police troops into the subways to help with bag checks as a way to curb transit crime. It remained what other measures might now be adopted.