Paris Oda, Manoa, Hawaii, Chiropractor stabs wife, 3 kids then self dead in murder suicide as health worker was immersed in depression and had gone though money problems.

The American Dream isn’t always within reach. A Hawaii chiropractor has been identified as the ‘family’ man who during a moment of outrage, fatally stabbed his wife, their three children before then killing himself in a suspected murder-suicide over the weekend.

Dr. Paris Oda, 46, was identified as the husband and father who killed his wife, and their 3 kids, aged 17, 12 and 10 at the family Manoa residence on the island of Oahu, Sunday morning.

The man’s wife was identified as Naomi Oda, 48, and their three children as Sakurako Oda, 17, Orion Oda, 12 and Nana Oda, 10.

Dedicated to his family

The violence erupted following an argument at the home just before 8am, leading to the ‘much beloved’ health worker to lash out.

Oda was much liked, respected within the community along with having no prior history of violence in the past. That said it appeared the chiropractor had money troubles in the past and may have been feeling financial pressures when he acted out.

Oda according to Hawaii News Now worked as a chiropractor near Ala Manoa Center. His social media presence and public records gave no indication that he was capable of a homicidal rampage.

Oda had just one brush with crime back in 1997, on Kauai in his late teens. It was a tampering charge, similar to trespassing, and was erased from his record after avoiding other trouble.

So much endeared was Oda to his family, according to employees of a chiropractor office he ran, ‘Oda Ohana Chiropractic,’ the husband and father would get up ahead of everyone and prepare members of the family meals for the upcoming day.

Financial woes

Tax records show Oda and his wife bought their four-bedroom home on a 7,519-foot lot on Waaloa Place in Manoa for $1 million in 2013. The city appraisal this year is almost $1.7 million.

Records do show that Oda experienced financial problems in the past.

In March 2021, the owners of a professional office building on King Street sued Oda and his company for about $90,000 in rent and fees going back three years.

Documents show Oda stopped paying rent in December 2017 on the fourth floor suite and continued to build debt through the COVID pandemic at about $2,500 a month. The eviction case settled in December 2021, when Oda agreed to pay $57,000 in two installments.

For a time, Oda’s brother — also a chiropractor — assisted him in the practice.

There is no indication in the public record of any recent financial or legal issues. That though may have betrayed the business not ever regaining its footing post COVID.

What though was discernible to those who knew Dr Oda was his mood shifts, he had become increasingly detached, refrained and may have become gripped in depression.

News of the family murder suicide has left friends and family in disbelief and wrestling with what could have triggered the husband and father who seemingly had so much to live for and who had consistently placed the lives of others ahead of his own.