Manoa murder suicide: Dad stabs wife, 3 kids dead then self after argument breaking out during early Sunday morning at the Oahu home. No known motive.

A family of five has been left dead, including that of three children after an adult male, believed to be the father fatally stabbed his wife, the couple’s three children before then fatally stabbing himself according to Honolulu, Hawaii police.

The incident which took place in the town of Manoa on Honolulu led to Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan pronouncing all five individuals dead in the scene in a suspected murder-suicide.

The deaths come following screaming being heard during the early morning hours of Sunday morning, after an argument breaking out at the home just before 8am, the Honolulu Star Advertiser reported.

Locals noticed a change the last year

Lt. Deena Thoemmes with the Honolulu Police Department during a Sunday afternoon press conference said the murders did not appear to be a random act. The knife used in the slayings was recovered at the scene.

The children were ages 17, 12 and 10. Authorities were still investigating a motive, but said police were called to the home by a neighbor following an argument, Hawaiinewsnow reported.

Authorities intended to review surveillance video, interview witnesses along with forensic analysis of recovered evidence. Authorities stated that the identities of all five found slain at the scene would be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Of note, neighbors said residence where the murder suicide took place was well known for being a festive house with decorations during the holidays, with one resident saying they noticed no decorations this past Christmas nor the previous Halloween.

The family had lived at the residence, on the top floor of a two story dwelling for about a decade according to locals. The children would often be seen playing outside, locals stated.

Sunday’s bloodletting in Oahu marks one of the worst mass killings in the state since the Xerox murders on Nov. 2, 1999, when Bryan Koji Uyesugi fatally shot seven co-workers, including his supervisor.

Authorities to date declined to identify the slain along with the adult male believed to have fatally attacked his family.