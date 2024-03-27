Man killed test driving Harley Davidson motorcycle outside, Titusville, Florida dealership, ‘ Miracle City Harley-Davidson’. Speed is believed to have been a factor as man crashed into wall, ‘going the wrong way’.

A man was killed while test driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle outside of a local dealership when he crashed into the wall of a Titusville shopping center in Florida, Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. at 2405 South Hopkins Ave., the address of Miracle City Harley-Davidson. The man was test-driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle within the confines of the Titus Landing parking area, when the un-identified man lost control, and crashed into the back wall of an unoccupied shopping center, police said.

Speed likely a factor

Christopher Maglione, a witness who works in the Titus Landing area, told FOX 35 that the motorcycle was ‘going the wrong way’ down the nearby street. It sounded like it was at least going 50 mph through the area the man told the outlet. Police have not released any information about how fast the motorcycle rider was going.

‘I’m incredibly shocked. I’ve never heard of anything like that happening in this plaza before ever,’ Maglione told the outlet.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead less than half an hour later.

An avid motorcycle rider named Kenny told FOX 35 about the lack of protection one has when riding.

‘There’s no protection. If somebody bumps you in a car, you get a dent in a door. They bump you on this thing, you probably lose a leg,’ he said.

No other injuries or vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.