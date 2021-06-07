Thomas Kovalik Plymouth, Connecticut man killed after crashing Harley motorbike into bear along Route 222 in Harwinton.

A Connecticut man was killed Saturday in a freak accident when his 1995 Harley-Davidson motorbike plowed into a bear, reports said.

Thomas Kovalik, 65, of Plymouth, was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in the roadway after crashing into the bear on Route 222 in Harwinton, Eyewitness News 3 reported.

State Troopers found Kovalik lying in the roadway after the crash, which happened at about 10:30 at night.

He was later pronounced dead at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, ctpost.com reported.

It remained unclear how the man came to strike the bear and whether speed or alcohol played a part. Also not clear is how the wild animal came to appear on the road and whether bears normally roam the area. It remained unclear if the bear survived the ‘incident.’

Authorities continue to investigate.