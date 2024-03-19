Luis Napoles Miami murder suicide: Fired restaurant worker kills girlfriend, Meghan Moore and her roommate, Sidney Capolino, former New England college roommates and ice hockey players.

Why? A Florida man shot and killed his girlfriend and her roommate before turning a gun on himself in a suspected murder-suicide in southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday at a Bird Road apartment building at 7004 Southwest 40th Street.

Luis Napoles, 40, was identified as the gunman who killed his girlfriend, 25-year-old woman, Meghan Moore, and her roommate, 23-year-old Sidney Capolino.

Both females lived at the apartment, Miami-Dade Police stated in a release on Monday. Both women were described as being former New England college graduates and had played ice hockey together.

Boyfriend shoots girlfriend outside apartment building, then shoots her roommate upstairs dead then self

Police said officers had responded to the building after receiving reports of a shooting and found one of the women, Moore, outside the building suffering froma gunshot wound.

While trying to help Moore, officers heard another gunshot in the apartment and evacuated the building while the department’s Special Response Team arrived, NBC Miami reported.

The team entered the apartment and found Capolino also shot, along with Napoles who had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Napoles, a local restaurant worker shot Moore outside the apartment then went inside and shot Capolino before turning the gun on himself.

We can’t believe this happened.’

A college friend of Moore said she and Nopales had a volatile relationship.

‘You could tell that there were some issues there,’ she said according to the nypost. ‘But not to this point. We can’t believe this happened.’

Records show Nopales was evicted from a Coral Gables apartment in late 2023 due to non-payment.

In a note to the court, he said he was unable to pay his $2,300 monthly rent because he lost his restaurant job.

Nopales wrote he had just gotten a new job and would soon be able to clear the debt, but he was later evicted from the apartment.

Officials at New England College confirmed that both Moore and Capolino had been student-athletes at the school, and online records showed they were previously on the women’s hockey team.

No known motive

Their bios on the school’s athletics website showed Moore, from Centerville, Massachusetts, was a junior in 2019-2020 and Capolino, from Pawling, New York, was a senior in 2021-2022.

In a message to the school’s community Monday, New England College President Dr. Wayne F. Lesperance, Jr. said Moore had graduated in 2021 and Capolino in 2022.

‘Meghan and Sidney were known to many on campus, and we are deeply saddened by this devastating news. We are keeping Sidney and Meghan’s families and friends in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time,’ Lesperance said in the message. ‘As we pause to process the gravity of the event, it is important that we support and care for each other. If you need support, counseling services are available at the NEC Wellness Center.’

Police haven’t released a motive for the shooting, which remains under investigation. It remained unclear if the girlfriend had recently broken up with the Miami man.