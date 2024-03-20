Luis Napoles Miami man who shot dead New England college graduates then killed self, wasn’t dating either woman according to family and best friend. How did Meghan Moore and Sidney Capolino come to be targeted in murder suicide?

In the latest revelations surrounding the shooting murder of two New England college graduates living in Florida at the hands of a Miami Dade man, the parents and best friends of one of the victims has revealed that one of the two slain victims was ‘categorically not dating or had ever dated the gunman.’

Meghan Moore, 25, of Centerville, Mass. and her roommate, 23-year-old Sidney Capolino of New York, were both found dead in their Miami apartment on Saturday night.

Miami-Dade police say they were both shot by Luis Napoles, 40, who was also found dead after reportedly turning the gun on himself. Media reports have told of Napoles, a restaurant worker who’d recently been evicted from his apartment being romantically involved with Meghan Moore, whom he had shot in front of the two roommate’s building before going upstairs to then shoot Capolino then himself.

Speaking to NBC Boston, Caroline Spalt, one of Meghan Moore’s longtime friends who lives in Florida told the outlet that she wanted to make sure Moore’s story was told the right way.

‘Every night we’d Facetime for like 2 hours when she was down in Miami and I was up in Jupiter,’ Spalt told the outlet.

Adding, ‘They were not boyfriend and girlfriend. I know the you know, a ton of our articles are saying that that’s in the headlines. That’s completely false. And, you know, I am 1,000% sure. I think I know I talk to her every day.’

Spalt said Napoles was simply an acquaintance of Moore’s – whom she had met at her previous job. Police said Napoles and Moore were dating, but Spalt and Moore’s family deny that the pair were in a romantic relationship.

It remained unclear if the gunman had sought to date one of the two women only to be rebuffed and ‘seek out revenge.’

Moore and Capolino went to New England College in New Hampshire, where they also played hockey. The school president issued a statement:

“Meghan and Sidney were known to many on campus, and we are deeply saddened by this devastating news. We are keeping Sidney and Meghan’s families and friends in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Moore studied criminal justice (yes the irony…) before moving to Florida with Capolino.

‘She was my rock. She was my other half, and it’s just crazy. Excuse me. Sorry. You know, just like you go through life, like, hoping to find a friend as good as her. And I found that in Megan, and I’m just like, so grateful for that,’ Spalt told the outlet.

Moore’s mother said both families are making the necessary arrangements to bring their daughters back home.

Authorities declined to say what motivated Luis Napoles to shoot his two female victims then self dead, as authorities continued to investigate.