Gabby Petito Brian Laundrie high school yearbook photos of the the then teen couple who attended Long Island’s Bayport Blue Point HS. Friends say even then the duo had a volatile relationship.

Yearbook photos of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie whilst attending a Long Island high school have emerged. The photos taken years before the 22-year-old ended up dead following the couple’s ill-fated cross-country trip shows a star crossed teen couple who even back then were constantly immersed in a volatile relationship.

The couple, who met at Long Island’s Bayport-Blue Point High School shows Petito as a sophomore student, wearing a white blouse, with her trade mark smile and flowing blond hair flowing. A T-shirt-clad Laundrie, a junior, shows him with a closed-mouth smile and close cropped hair and slight beard. Recent photos appear to show Laundrie, 23, bald.

Despite attending the Suffolk County school at the same time, the two only began dating after they graduated, a family spokesman told Fox News.

The couple started going out in March 2019 and Petito marked their one-year anniversary with an Instagram post.

‘Brian asked me to marry him and I said yes!’ Petito wrote on July 2, 2020. ‘@bizarre_design_ you make life feel unreal, and everyday is such a dream with you.’

‘They had very high highs and very low lows’

Despite the appearance of a content happy couple, the pair’s friends described their relationship as on-again, off-again, according to a recent report in People.

‘They had very high highs and very low lows. But she always said he was a good boyfriend,’ Petito’s high school friend, Alyssa Chen told People, adding that she ‘never saw any sort of physical abuse.’

Another friend, Ben Matula said, ‘One minute, they’d be all over each other, the next minute he’d be like ‘We’re fighting. They always had some drama… There was always something below the surface where things weren’t 100 percent wonderful.’

Laundrie, who returned to Florida from the couple’s trek out west without Petito on Sept. 1, remains the sole person of interest in the case. He went missing on Sept. 14, according to his parents, who only reported it to police three days later.

There is an active warrant for his arrest on fraud charges for allegedly using someone’s bank card around the time Petito disappeared.

Petito was officially reported missing Sept. 11 and later found dead in Wyoming.

A manhunt for Laundrie, continues as authorities search the wanted man’s whereabouts as a transfixed nation watches on glued to the real life tragic saga of dysfunctional young love…