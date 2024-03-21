Jaden Charles, Agua Dulce school teacher accused of having had sex with up to 12 students after buying them vapes and plying them with booze.

A Texas high school teacher is accused of having had sex with multiple boys after plying them with alcohol and buying them vapes according to the Agua Dulce school district.

Jaden Charles, 24, was arrested on Tuesday morning and charged with two counts of grooming and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Notice of the educator’s ‘inappropriate dalliances,’ came after a parent of a student reported Charles to police, saying that their son was seen leaving campus with the educator without authorization. The boy was found to be in possession of marijuana vapes.

City Marshal Joe Martinez said that Charles, a mother of four and science teacher at Agua Dulce High School was turned in by her own mother.

Four students following the woman’s arrest came forward claiming to have had sex with the educator. Martinez said a total of 12 victims were thought to be involved.

‘I think we’re going to add up several more charges,’ Martinez said according to Kris 6 News.

The official said he believed the case against the educator was ‘airtight.’

Charles following her arrest, resigned.

Charles was charged with grooming, while the aggravated sexual assault charges were the result of another investigation into Charles by city of Agua Dulce.

City Marshal Joe Martinez told 3NEWS that Charles reportedly bought the boys vapes, got them intoxicated and then had sexual intercourse with them.

Martinez said that Charles allegedly started purchasing the vapes for the boys two years ago, before she started teaching.

He also said that that the educator allegedly had sexual relations with two students prior to being employed with the Agua Dulce Independent School District.

Abuse of position of trust, power and authority

Chief Eden Garcia from the Alice Police Department said proof existed of Charles being with other students.

‘We do have parents that were concerned and made some calls about their children being with a teacher,’ Garcia said.

Adding, ‘We do have video of the teacher with a student at one of the hotels.’

Martinez said that police plan on interviewing more potential victims, according to the Alice Echo-News Journal.

Charles graduated from Texas A&M University-Kingsville in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree- the same year she was accused of starting inappropriate relationships with the minors.

The former teacher was booked into Jim Wells County jail on $400,000 bond.

In the event Charles is released on bond she will have to wear an ankle monitor and is not allowed to have contact with minors. The former educator will also be forbidden from having any contact with the alleged victims or their families.

Not immediately understood is what led to the female teacher abusing her position of trust, authority and power and subjugating her male victims.