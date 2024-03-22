American Airlines passenger yelling anti semitic slur and threatening passengers is thrown off flight as flight 2506 was preparing to take off from Tampa to Philadelphia. Un-identified passenger blames white people for ‘teaming up’ against him.

Define flying etiquette? Video has captured a man hurling anti-semitic slurs against a flight attendant and threatening other passengers prior to take off during a recent American Airlines flight.

The man, whose identity remained unknown, blamed ‘white people’ for his demise, before eventually being put in a headlock and dragged off the plane by other passengers.

The incident happened on Tuesday on an American Airlines flight that was about to leave Tampa for Philadelphia according to shared video on X.

NEW: American Airlines passenger gets put in a headlock and escorted off plane after yelling an anti-Semitic slur and blaming white people for his problems. The man was accused of hitting someone and got angry, triggering him to launch anti-Semitic slurs. “I’ll see about it… pic.twitter.com/WLHuqeOV91 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 21, 2024

‘I will universally, publicly, mess you up,’

During the outburst, which caused a 30-minute delay, the man yelled an anti-Semitic slur at a flight attendant and seemingly threatened another passenger.

In a statement, American Airline told the dailymail: ‘Prior to departure of American Airlines flight 2506 with service from Tampa (TPA) to Philadelphia (PHL), law enforcement was requested to the aircraft due to a disturbance in the cabin involving a disruptive customer.

‘We thank our team for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.’

Video of the altercation, showed the moments leading up to the man being escorted off the plane.

It begins with the man, dressed in a white and blue button-down shirt, standing in the middle of the aisle as fellow passengers look on.

‘I will universally, publicly, mess you up,’ the un-identified man says before he turns to face a male flight attendant.

‘Get off the plane,’ a female says in the background.

White people ‘ganging up’

Female passengers start to discuss if the man brought a bag on board or not, as he continues to argue with the airline employee.

He then moves into a window seat nearby and sits down as a female flight attendant says: ‘Do you have a bag or anything you want to grab before you get off?’

The irate passenger replies, ‘Uh, y’all attack me with two individuals against one?’

The male flight attendant then speaks to another passenger sitting behind him as the angry man says that he ‘didn’t hit anyone.’

‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, it’s OK raising my voice to a female? I’ll see about it with you k***,’ he says.

The flight attendant then looks back at him and says, ‘What?’

As surprised passengers look on, the passenger continues, ‘You as a k*** human.’

‘And it’s because I’m sitting down, and I’m lower than you?’

He says: ‘You wanna be a tough guy, bruh?’

He then turns to a female onboard and says, ‘I’m moving, I’m moving, and you know what?’

Addressing the passengers, the unknown man accuses them of ‘ganging up on him’ because he wasn’t white.

Screams the belligerent passenger, ‘You’re teaming up. Do you see how most of the people are white here? Yeah, yeah so you were like “ahhhhh.”‘

As annoyed passengers start to interact with him while the plane sits on the runway, the man continues: ‘I’m trying to get to my home country and you all people made it harder for me to get to my home country!’

‘Come to the front cuz,’

A woman then replies to him and says: ‘We don’t know where you’re going!’

‘I’m telling you, I’m telling you,’ he says and he points is finger at other passengers.

He then says: ‘No,no,no,no,’ and pats the head of the man behind him referring to him as the ‘white-haired guy.’

In another video, the man is heard screaming at a white male passenger, who attempts to rein in the unruly passenger. At some later point the passenger will claim he is a police officer.

‘Come to the front cuz,’ the passenger, dressed in a hat says to the rowdy man as he directs him out of his seat.

As the belligerent man steps out, he appears to threateningly place his face right in front of the man in the hat, who says: ‘Aye, if you put your hands-‘

‘Hey, I didn’t get in your face, you told me to get out,’ he replies.

Who is belligerent passenger?

A flight attendant then pulls out a walkie-talkie and says ‘311’ as the two men start to shove each other in the middle of the aisle.

As they stumble around, they fall into other startled passengers in the aisle as gob-smacked travellers pull out their phone and film the chaotic scene.

The flight attendant then calls for help again as the man in the hat takes puts the belligerent passenger in a headlock.

‘You got it, cuz? Do you got it? Now, put your hands down and don’t touch anybody,’ the passenger screams at the belligerent passenger.

Out of the corner of video frame, a female, identifying herself as a police officer intercedes as she attempts to de-escalate the situation.

The unruly passenger is then escorted off the plane by a phalanx of passengers.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested or injured during the incident or what ultimately incited the un-identified man’s tirade.