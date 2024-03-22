Shail Patel id as racist American Airlines passenger hurling anti semitic slur along with allegations of white racism as he appears in a Florida court.

Define flying etiquette? An American Airlines passenger captured on video going on an anti semitic rant along with blaming white people for ‘teaming up’ against him before being escorted off a recent flight has been identified as a Florida native of Indian heritage.

Shail Patel, 29, appeared in court on Thursday to face charges following an onboard skirmish which allegedly saw him hurling an antisemitic slur at a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 2506 from his hometown of Tampa to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Witness accounts told of Patel having bloodshot eyes and reeking of alcohol when at one point the belligerent man, prior to take-off yelled, ‘F–k you blue-eyed white devils I’m gonna take this plane down with all you motherf–kers on it,’ according to a criminal affidavit cited by the nypost.

NEW: American Airlines passenger gets put in a headlock and escorted off plane after yelling an anti-Semitic slur and blaming white people for his problems. The man was accused of hitting someone and got angry, triggering him to launch anti-Semitic slurs. “I’ll see about it… pic.twitter.com/WLHuqeOV91 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 21, 2024

‘F–k you blue-eyed white devils’

The unruly passenger is alleged to have been ‘belligerent’ from the moment he boarded the plane, with court filings stating, Patel, ‘began acting erratically yelling and cursing at the passengers.’

But there was more to come.

Patel’s antics then took a violent turn when he allegedly slapped a passenger in the hand and face, before spitting on them.

Portions of the racist fracas, which erupted while the flight was still on the ground at Tampa International Airport, were captured on video circulating online, which showed Patel hurling an antisemitic slur at a flight attendant, then being put in a headlock by a fellow passenger.

In one clip, Patel, dressed in a striped button-down shirt, could be heard calling a crew member a ‘k–e.’

‘I’m trying to get to my home country and you all people made it harder for me to get to my home country,’ the unruly passenger shouted.

Define flying etiquette?

Another video showed a fed-up flyer in a blue hoodie and baseball hat, who later self identified himself as a police officer, grabbing Patel and putting him in a headlock after Patel shoving him.

‘Now put your hands down and don’t touch anybody,’ the man screamed as held the unwieldy man.

But there were more surprises to come.

Soon after a woman in a backpack approached the two tussling men, announcing, ‘I’m a police officer,’ to which the man holding Patel in a headlock, responding, ‘So am I.’

So much for in house entertainment!

Patel was dragged off the flight kicking and screaming as passengers in a single file escorted the irritant off.

The disturbance caused the flight to be delayed by 30 minutes as cops were called to deal with our collective hero.

Patel was arrested on two counts of battery and one count of disorderly intoxication, all misdemeanors. He remained in the Hillsboro County jail on a $2,150 bond as of Friday, records show.

Patel whose profession was unknown, was being represented by the public defender’s office.