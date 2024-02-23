Robin Conner, Columbus, Mississippi police officer busted shoplifting $140 pair of shoes while on duty and police uniform fired by City Council after declining to attend review meeting.

Probably not the police officer of the year …. A Mississippi cop was caught shoplifting on duty from a Dick’s Sporting Goods while wearing her police uniform.

Robin Conner, 33, was arrested on Wednesday after she allegedly shoplifted a pair of $140 shoes from the retailer.

Leading up to her arrest, Conner had worked as a police officer with the Columbus Police force for two years and was on duty at the time of the alleged crime, Police Chief Joseph Daughtry confirmed according to WCBI.

‘We have a job to do and we’re held to a higher standard…’

The alleged thief was in uniform and driving a police cruiser during her shoplifting spree.

Officers were called to the Dick’s Sporting Gods in Columbus at around 12:30 pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Conner was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting for stealing goods worth less than $1,000.

After being taken to jail in her own cruiser (why decline…?), Conner was then booked into the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

Conner was given a $862 surety bond and has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

‘We have a job to do and we’re held to a higher standard. And the community is just starting to trust us, and to take this gut punch really hurts,’ the police chief said.

‘That’s why we fulfilled our obligation, not only to the store but to the community.’

Disgrace to the badge?

‘We’re putting her in jail,’ Daughtry told the Commercial Dispatch. ‘It’s embarrassing for the department, but we’re going to treat her like we would anybody else.’

Of note, the average salary of a police officer in Columbus, Mississippi, is $56,000 a year, according to ZipRecruiter.

Conner had recently shared a post to her Facebook account featuring selfies of her wearing her officer uniform with the caption ‘Happy National law enforcement day’ accompanied by three heart emojis.

People took to the comments following the news of her alleged shoplifting, with one user joking, ‘I would have bought you them shoes.’

‘Wait, did you just get charged for shoplifting while on the clock, in uniform and in your patrol car? Such a disgrace to the badge,’ another user said.

But there’s more…

Conner allegedly has even used her personal Facebook account to share messages on behalf of the Columbus Police Department – including one recent message that said: ‘Family and friends please stay at home off the roadways. It’s going to get worse and it’s going to turn into black ice tonight. Please and Thank you Columbus Police Department.’

Our collective hero also used her Facebook page to share cocktail recipes, her extensive perfume collection and plenty of pictures of her on duty as a cop.

In latest developments, the Columbus City Council opted to fire Conner in a special meeting, in which Conner was invited to attend but who chose not to attend.

The former cop’s employment was terminated immediately according to WCBI.

