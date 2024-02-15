Nkechi Diallo Catalina Foothills instructor aka Rachel Dolezal fired from teaching gig after district finds out about her OnlyFans account.

From one sensation to the next… Infamous race faker and former NAACP chapter president Rachel Dolezal has been fired from her teaching job at an Arizona elementary school after the school district came to find out about her new side hustle, school officials said.

Dolezal, who is going by Nkechi Diallo, came under fire on Tuesday following reports that the Catalina Foothills School District teacher had an OnlyFans account, listed on her public social media account that appeared to be operated by her, News4 Tucson reported.

Dolezal was allegedly making $19 an hour in her teaching job, while also selling content on OnlyFans for $9.99 a month. Intimate mages of the educator were making the rounds on Reddit.

Julie Farbarik, the district’s director of alumni & community relations, said in a statement about the decision to fire the educator, that Diallo’s ‘posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy”.

‘We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo’s OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon,’ Farbarik added. ‘She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District.’

According to district records, Dolezal was hired last August with her contract expected to run through May 24 of this year.

About a month after she was hired at the school, Dolezal made a post on her OnlyFans account that received 122 likes, equating to $1,220 for just one photo, according to Outkick.

Though the number Dolezal makes from her risque photos and NSFW content could be even higher as the number of subscribers to her page is unknown.

On her account, Dolezal – who was the subject of controversy in 2015 after being outed as a white woman falsely posing as a black person – advertises content such as ’18-image explicit collection AND a video of self-pleasure to orgasm under the Christmas tree.’

Indeed!

Dolezal previously claimed that she had to resort to joining the site in 2021 as a side gig after she was unable to get her career back on track following the race scandal.

‘I started with applying for all of the things I was qualified for, and after interviews and getting turned down, I even applied to jobs that didn’t even require degrees, being a maid at a hotel, working at a casino,’ Dolezal previously said in an interview.

‘I wasn’t able to get any of those jobs either,’ she lamented.

Prior to the scandal, Dolezal was a prominent African Studies professor in Washington State, as well as the head of the NAACP in Spokane.

In November 2015, she admitted on The Real that she was ‘biologically born White to White parents, but I identify as Black’ and said she began identifying herself as Black in 2006.

In 2017, The Guardian reported that Diallo legally changed her name. A week later, Reuters reported she changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo, citing court records. A judge granted her request in October 2016.

Dolezal was also the subject of a welfare fraud case in Spokane, where back in 2019, she agreed to pay $9,000 in restitution and complete 120 hours of community service.