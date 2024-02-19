Nicholas Jordan of Detroit, Michigan and UCCS student arrested in double homicide of Samuel Knopp, UCCS music senior and Celie Rain Montgomery at campus dorm. No known motive.

Colorado authorities have arrested a 25 year old suspect who they say is responsible for the double shooting of a University of Colorado Colorado Springs student and a female companion at the senior’s dorm room late last week.

Nicholas Jordan of Detroit, Michigan and enrolled at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) was identified as the suspect, Colorado Springs police announced, Monday morning.

Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, of Pueblo, and Samuel Knopp, 24, of Parker, were found with gunshot wounds to the head when police responded the shooting around 6am on Friday. It’s unclear what their relation to each other was or to the suspect.

No known motive

The Colorado Springs Police Department said the victims and suspect knew each and the double shooting was ‘not a random attack against the school or other students at the university.’

Cops said they obtained an arrest warrant for Jordan, late in the day on Friday on two counts of first-degree murder. He was spotted by police officers near the 4900 block of Cliff Point Circle East on Monday morning and was arrested in a traffic stop and taken to the El Paso County Jail. The suspect’s arrest photo hasn’t been released, CBS News reported.

Authorities said Montgomery, a single mother of two young children, and a freelance copywriter, was not enrolled at the school, and have not released further details about the circumstances or a motive for the fatal shootings.

CSPD said their investigation remains active. They are asking that anyone who has information about the crime that might be helpful to detectives and hasn’t spoken with police yet contact them at (719) 444-7000. People who want to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.