Celie Rain Montgomery and Samuel Knopp UCCS senior shot dead at campus dorm in targeted shooting. Colorado Springs police say suspect knew victims in targeted homicide. No arrests.

A University of of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) senior student and a woman were found shot dead at a campus dorm room.

Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, of Pueblo, and Samuel Knopp, 24, of Parker, were found with gunshot wounds to the head when police responded the shooting around 6am on Friday. It’s unclear what their relation was.

Notice of the gun violence came when UCCS police received a shots-fired call from the Crestone House dormitory on campus just after 6am, Friday.

Both victims targeted in homicide shooting

When they located the room that the shots reportedly came from, police found Montgomery and Knopp dead inside, the Colorado Gazette reported.

‘At this point in our investigation, this incident does not appear to be a murder-suicide and both deaths are being investigated as homicides,’ Colorado Springs Police said in a post on social media.

Knopp was a senior music student, ‘an accomplished guitar player and an extremely talented musician,’ according to a statement from UCCS Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet.

Montgomery, who was not a registered student at the university, was a single mother-of-two young children, and a freelance copywriter, according to her memorialized LinkedIn page. Sobanet stated that Montgomery, too, ‘will be mourned by the campus community.’

Law enforcement officials stressed that the double killing was ‘an isolated incident between parties that were known to one another,’ and that there was no immediate threat to the community. Police have not released any details about potential suspects, citing the ‘active and fluid nature’ of the case.

A mother fights to have her voice heard over gun violence

Posted Sam’s mother, Amy Knopp on Facebook upon the school being placed on initial lockdown upon reports of a shooting:

‘I haven’t heard from Sam. He lives in Alpine Village, where residents were told to shelter in place. The campus is in lockdown and is now closed today.

‘PLEASE EXCUSE MY LANGUAGE BUT IT’S THE GODDAMNED GUNS! This hits way too close to home and it makes me want to vomit. All the ‘thoughts and prayers’ in the world mean nothing without action to back them up.’

‘Second Amendment rights should not supercede peoples’ right to be safe at school, in grocery stores, in movie theatres, at church or anywhere else they go. PERIOD.’

So far, no suspects have been apprehended nor named in the active investigation.

The deaths are the third and fourth homicides in Colorado Springs in 2024, police said. At the same time last year, there had been two homicides.

Anyone with information that may aid this active investigation is asked to call police at 719-444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 800-222-8477.