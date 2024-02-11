Maria Childers Kentucky Transgender Daycare worker avoids jail after sexually abusing baby at Paducah Daycare facility, Explore Learning Academy. Plea deal raises eyebrows.

‘She likes it. It just made her day…’ A transgender daycare worker in Kentucky has avoided jail time after sexually-assaulting a baby while changing her diaper and bragging about it to a colleague.

Maria Childers trans identified biological male was arrested in February 2023 for inappropriately touching an infant and making inappropriate comments while changing the baby girl’s diaper, WPSD Local 6 reported.

Investigators had received an anonymous tip that Childers had sexually abused a baby while working at Explore Learning Academy in Paducah in November 2022.

Transgender worker initially denies ever changing baby’s diaper

Court records obtained by Reduxx revealed Childers (spelt Childres according to jail records) assaulted the child while changing her diaper then told a colleague, ‘She likes it. It just made her day,’ using additional explicit language.

The Paducah police and the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services interviewed a witness who corroborated the details of the tip.

Prior to her arrest, a daycare facilitator conceded to police being aware of Childers actions and at the time only giving her a ‘write-up’ following the inappropriate comments.

Childers at first denied ever changing the baby’s diaper, only to recant after officers read a text Childers sent to the daycare director confirming she had changed the diaper, police said.

She was initially charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12 and jailed in the McCracken County Jail on $100,000 bond.

But now comes the plot twist…

Transgender daycare worker may avoid criminal record entirely

Childers then hired attorney Madison Leach, a local trans-activist lawyer, who motioned to have her bond reduced saying Childers did not have access to estrogen while in solitary confinement.

She was released from custody in January and one year after she was arrested, Childers reached a deal with the prosecutors and in exchange for a guilty plea the charges were reduced to Class A Misdemeanor Sexual Misconduct.

Judge Joseph Roark sentenced Childers to a 12-month penalty, but withheld jail time and given a conditional discharge for six months. If the disgraced childcare worker abides by the conditions, Childers may not face any jail time at all. Nor will ‘she’ even receive a criminal record.

Of note, Childers’ bond was reduced from $100,000 to $5,000 surety.

Leach said the conditions include Childers has no contact with children and remain away from the Explore Learning Academy.

Childers was released from custody last month.