Julie Jaman heckled by transgender activists while giving speech about her being banned from YMCA pool after objecting to trans worker being in change room while she was taking shower.

Understanding biological identity and gender construct. An elderly woman who was banned from a YMCA pool after she demanded a transgender employee leave the women’s locker room has been heckled by activists during a speech she delivered on the ban.

Julie Jaman had been a regular at the Mountain View pool in the City of Port Townsend in Washington state when she noticed the worker in the changing room while showering last month.

The 80-year-old was giving a speech about her experience on Monday when angry trans protestors ripped down suffragette flag that she was speaking in front of, before chanting loudly over her according to video shared on social media.

Jaman claims that while she was changing when she heard a ‘mans voice’ and immediately confronted the worker, Clementine Adams, who identifies as a woman.

She said that she asked Adams if she had a penis, and she said it was ‘none of her business’, so she asked them to leave.

Jaman told a member of staff at the pool, who was then told by YMCA aquatics manager Rowen DeLuna that she was ‘discriminating’ and that the ‘police would be called..’

The incident led to Jaman being ‘banned from the pool forever’ with DeLuna calling law enforcement, with an incident report describing Jaman as having an ‘emotional response’ and ‘screaming’.

While addressing a group of supporters yesterday, she said: ‘I’m the old lady. You may have read some version of my personal experience, a naked old lady in the women shower room and what I saw that day.

‘The CEO of the YMCA told me pride posters are adequate to let people know, women know, what to expect in the shower room known for 60 years as a female only.

‘One will now encounter men who identify as women undressing and showering with female humans. I object.

‘I don’t want to be forced to shower and dress with the opposite sex present.’

As Jaman sought to continue her speech, a male voice began shouting ‘if you’re happy and you know it clap your hands.’

Safe spaces for women

Other voices then piled on, shouting ‘don’t touch our stuff’ with protestors getting closer and closer to the podium before eventually ripping off the suffragette flags which had been put up behind Jaman.

The elderly woman attempted to continue, becoming visibly upset, before more angry activists started chanting ‘trans rights are human rights’ and ‘trans women are women’.

Jaman continued: ‘I wish the police were here to keep everybody in order. We’ll have to call the police department. Are we gonna get beaten up here? Can somebody call the police please.

‘You can see why its so necessary to have safe spaces for women. This is truly an embarrassing subject, biology trumps ideology.

‘Privacy, safety, dignity for female human beings is required when dressing and showering no less is acceptable.’

Jaman, who has been a member of the pool for 35 years claims she had a ‘great relationship with swimmers in the pool.’

Ongoing violations of facility’s code of conduct

But bosses at the facility say Jaman’s barring is a culmination of a series of incidents where she ‘violated the facility’s code of conduct’ and was not solely due to this specific incident.

Erin Hawkins, communications manager for the pool, insisted Jaman was banned for multiple violations of the pool’s code of conduct.

Told Hawkins previously to FOX: ‘Julie Jaman was permanently suspended from the Mountain View Pool due to her repeatedly violating our Code of Conduct, specifically, using disrespectful words or gestures toward YMCA staff or others; abusive, harassing and/or obscene language or gestures toward YMCA staff or others’.

Jaman said she did not feel comfortable being naked and showering with a person born as a male in the same room.

She believes the facility should put up warning signs that the changing rooms are able to be used by trans people.

Jaman said: ‘They told me that I was being discriminatory and not following the YMCA principles and values. I told her I respect all human beings, and I’m not following any ideology.

‘I told her there were no signs posted to give women warning, I was told there were Pride posters posted all over and that it was assumed that was adequate to inform women what to expect.

‘That’s fine with me, except that they do not provide alternatives for women who choose not to be undressing in front of men.

‘Our pool is a very old pool. We just have two shower rooms, dressing rooms, one for men, one for women.’

Bart claims Jaman told Adams, who has yet to undergo gender reassignment surgery but has launched a GoFundMe to raise funds, ‘you’re going to stick your f***ing penis in those little girls.’

Jaman denies making such a statement, and claims: ‘I asked if he had a penis and he said it was none of my business. I told that man to ‘get out right now!”

Since her being banned from the pool, a protest was held outside the facility at which supporters of Jaman and trans activists both attended.

Adams says she feels the need to undergo surgical procedures in order to ‘feel like I’m able to be myself.’