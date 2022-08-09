Julie Jaman Port Townsend, Washington state 80 year old woman banned from pool at The Olympic Peninsula YMCA after complaining about a trans worker in the locker while she was showering.

When trans identity trumps female identity… An 80-year-old Washington state woman has told of being permanently banned from her local YMCA pool after demanding that a transgender employee leave women’s locker room, she told local media.

Julie Jaman was at the Mountain View pool in the City of Port Townsend last month when she was made aware of the trans worker, identified as Clementine Adams, being in the changing room while she was taking a shower.

‘I saw a man in a woman’s bathing suit watching maybe four or five little girls pulling down their suits in order to use the toilet,’ Port Townsend resident Julie Jaman told of a July 26 incident to Seattle radio show host Dori Monson on Friday. ‘I asked if he had a penis and he said it was none of my business. I told that man to ‘get out right now.’’

Jaman said that she was alerted to the trans employee being in the women’s locker room while she was showering and ‘heard a man’s voice.’

Clementine Adams, who identifies as female but has yet to undergo gender reassignment surgery, was working in the women’s locker room when she was confronted by Jaman.

Banned over emotional response

The 80 year old woman said she recoiled at being naked and showering in a room with a person born male. Jaman added that the ‘momma bear in me’ came out when she saw the individual near the young girls in the bathroom.

Jaman said she alerted a pool staffer and was stunned when the staff member told her she was ‘being discriminatory,’ and ‘was banned from the pool forever.’ The staffer also allegedly said the police would be called, according to Jaman’s radio interview.

‘She didn’t ask me what the problem was, if I was okay, nothing about me,’ Jaman told Monson. ‘It’s as if she was just waiting to pounce on me. It was just stunning.’

No official police report was filed, but the department provided an incident report on the matter according to Fox News.

The incident report details that Jaman ‘had an emotional response to a strange male being in the bathroom’ near young girls, and is hoping to not be ‘trespassed’ from the pool. The report also noted a phone call from the YMCA detailing that Jaman was reportedly in the facility’s locker room ‘screaming’ at an employee and ‘refusing to leave.’

Erin Hawkins, the marketing & communications manager for Olympic Peninsula YMCA who run the facility, told Fox that the permanent pool ban followed a build-up of incidents where Jaman violated the facility’s code of conduct. She said the permanent suspension was not solely due to the singular incident in the women’s locker room last month.

‘Julie Jaman was permanently suspended from the Mountain View Pool due to her repeatedly violating our Code of Conduct, specifically, using disrespectful words or gestures toward YMCA staff or others; abusive, harassing and/or obscene language or gestures toward YMCA staff or others,’ Hawkins told FOX.

Trans rights vs female rights

Jaman told Monson that she was suspended from the facility despite having ‘a great relationship with swimmers in the pool.’

Jaman said she had been a member of the pool facility for 35 years and has lived in Port Townsend for about 40 years. She has voted for Democrats during her life and considers herself an ‘XX woman,’ referring to her chromosomes.

Jaman said she also spoke with the CEO of the Olympic Peninsula YMCA, Wendy Bart, telling Bart there should be warnings that the bathrooms were also used by trans individuals.

‘I told her there were no signs posted to give women warning,’ Jaman told Monson. ‘She said there were Pride posters posted all over and she assumed that was adequate to inform women what to expect.’ Bart also said, ‘‘we take pride and everyone is welcome,’’ according to Jaman’s description of the conversation.

‘That’s fine with me, except that they do not provide alternatives for women who choose not to be undressing in front of men,’ Jaman added. ‘Our pool is a very old pool. We just have two shower rooms, dressing rooms, one for men, one for women.’

Jaman has since held a protest outside the pool facility and was joined by supporters. Of note, trans activists also ran a counter-protest.