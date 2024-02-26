Joshua Wilck, New Hyde Park man attempts to murder his parents

Man, 24, stabs parents in their sleep, chases them outside trying to...

Joshua Wilck, New Hyde Park, New York man arrested stabbing parents in their sleep and chasing them outside their Long Island home as he attempted to strangle them. No known motive.

A 24 year old Long Island man’s parents are in critical condition after he allegedly stabbed them in their sleep and then chased them out of their Cherrywood Drive house and proceeded to attempt to strangle them.

Joshua Wilck, reportedly went into the New Hyde Park bedroom of his 64-year-old mother and 60-year-old father on Saturday night and attacked them with a knife. When his parents tried to run, he followed them outside and wrapped his arms around one of the victim’s neck. Responding officers dragged him off and arrested him.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital in critical, but stable, condition after sustaining severe lacerations, News 12 Long Island reported.

No known motive

Wilck ws charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, aggravated criminal contempt, criminal possession of a weapon, and resisting arrest.

Nassau County police did not provide a motive for the attack.

At one point during the attack, the father ran around the street ringing on the doorbells of neighbors pleading that someone call 911.

‘It looked like a scene from a horror movie,’ a local woman told News 12.

‘It’s surprising,’ said neighbor Karishma Tank. ‘You never really hear about stories like that. It’s a quiet neighborhood. People get along with each other.’

Wilck is due in court for an arraignment on February 26.