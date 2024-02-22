Elijah Vue missing 3 year old Two Rivers, Wisconsin boy search continues as his mother, Katrina Baur and live in boyfriend, Jesse Vang are taken into custody on unknown charges.

Where is he? The search for a missing Two Rivers, Wisconsin 3 year old boy has intensified, with authorities now issuing an Amber Alert during the second day of search for the missing toddler.

Elijah Vue according to local reports was last seen by his adult caregiver at 8 a.m Tuesday at his home in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road. It remained unclear how the boy came to abruptly leave the guardianship of his caregiver.

Come Wednesday, local residents organized a search party Wednesday near 39th street and Martin Lane, the area where the boy was last seen.

MISSING 3-YEAR-OLD: The search for Elijah Vue continues in Two Rivers tonight. We watched investigators collect a small slip-on shoe into an evidence bag. The shoe appeared to match the description of what officials say Elijah had on the last time anyone reported seeing him. pic.twitter.com/5vt74MUNgQ — Kendall Keys (@KendallKeysTV) February 21, 2024

Missing boy’s mother and her live in boyfriend arrested

Of intrigue, Vue’s mother, who may or may not have been listed as the 3 year old’s caregiver was booked into Manitowoc County Jail overnight. The charges against the mom, identified as Katrina Baur were not immediately clear.

Also taken into custody was the mother’s live in boyfriend, Jesse Vang. It also remained unclear what charges the man also faced, WHBY reported.

Meanwhile, investigators were seen Wednesday wearing gloves while searching at the apartment complex off Mishicot Road, where Elijah was last seen.

Elijah is described as being of Hmong and white ethnicity with dark blond hair and brown eyes. He is about three feet tall, weighs about 45 pounds and has a birth mark on his left knee.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeved dark-colored shirt and red and green dinosaur slip-on shoes. Vue may be carrying a red and white plaid blanket seen in one of the photos released by police.

Two Rivers police are holding a news conference about the search for missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue https://t.co/xeQEJsht0z — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) February 22, 2024

Foul play?

Police said they have requested assistance from local, state, and federal sources using dogs, drones, and personnel. They are also asking residents to check surveillance cameras for any images of the missing boy, as well as vehicles, outbuildings, and garages. Anyone with a doorbell camera is also asked to check to see if Elijah shows up on the video.

During a Wednesday night press conference, Two Rivers police declined to address speculation if the boy had been taken or how he came to end up missing and what they think may have happened to the missing boy.

Also not clear is how authorities chose to elevate the boy’s disappearance to that of an Amber Alert. Questions about Vue’s mother being arrested were refused by police.

To date authorities have not said if they suspect foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state tip line at 844-267-6648, Two Rivers police at 920-686-7200, or the P3 app for anonymous tips.